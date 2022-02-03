These are the main nominees for the Bafta Awards

The British film academy has unveiled this Thursday the list of nominees for the 75th edition of the Bafta awards ceremony, which will take place at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.

The acclaimed Disney film ‘Encanto’, which vindicates Colombian culture and magical realism, is one of the big favorites to win the award for best animated film of the season, although it will compete with another jewel from the Mickey Mouse studios and his partner Pixar, the no less successful ‘Luca’, an ode to the wonders of the Italian rural lifestyle.

The inexhaustible Pedro Almodóvar returns to the category of best non-English speaking film with his latest feature film, ‘Mothers Parallels’, starring a superb Penélope Cruz who, despite having won several awards from the American critics, on this occasion does not have nomination for best leading actress.

The statuette for the best leading actress will be disputed by Lady Gaga, who has once again vindicated her talent as an actress in ‘House of Gucci’, Alana Haim, Emilia Jones Coda, Renate Reinsve, Joanna Scanlan and Tessa Thompson. With regard to the most outstanding male actors, Will Smith, who plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in ‘King Richard’, will be measured against industry heavyweights such as the already Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Don’ t Look Up’) and Mahershala Ali (‘Swan Song’), as well as against the big favorite: Benedict Cumberbatch, star of ‘The Power of the Dog’.

The film adaptation of the novel ‘Dune’, directed by Denis Villeneuve, leads the cast of nominations with eleven nominations, although the vast majority are of a technical nature. In fact, the Canadian director has not received a nomination for best director, and neither has Kenneth Branagh, director of one of the favorite films of the night: ‘Belfast’. ‘Licorice Pizza’, by Paul Thomas Anderson, and the aforementioned ‘The Power of a Dog’, by Jane Campion, have been selected in both the best film and best director categories.