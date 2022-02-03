These are the Bafta 2022 nominations

One of the most exciting seasons has already begun: the awards for the best movies, actresses, directors, of cinema. Today, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (bafta) published the 2022 nominees list Y dunes leads the list with 11 nominations, while The Power of the dog (the power of the dog) follows with eight.

The delivery ceremony of the BAFTA Awards 2022 will be held Sunday March 13a few days before the Oscarwhich are delivered on March 27.

BAFTA 2022: complete list of nominees

BEST FILM

Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t look up by Adam McKay

dunes, by Denis Villeneuve

Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson

dog power, by Jane Campion

BEST DIRECTION

Aleem Khan by After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi by Drive My Car

Audrey Diwanby The event

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Jane Champion by the power of the dog

Julia Ducournau by Titan

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Lady Gaga by House of Gucci

Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones by coda

Renate Reinsve by the worst person in the world

Joanna Scanlanby After Love

Tessa Thompson by Chiaroscuro

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar by Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali by The swan song

Benedict Cumberbatch by the power of the dog

Leonardo DiCaprio by don’t look up

Stephen Graham for boil

Will Smith by Williams method

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe by Belfast

Jessie Buckleyby the dark daughter

Ariana Debose by West Side Story

Ann Dowd by Mass

Aunjanue Ellis by Williams method

Ruth Negga by Chiaroscuro

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist by West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds by Belfast

Troy Kotsur by coda

Woody Norman by C’mon C’mon. Always ahead

Jesse Plemonsby the power of the dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee by the power of the dog

BEST BRITISH FILM

After Love, by Aleem Khan

Ali & Ava, by Clio Barnard

Belfastby Kenneth Branagh

boil, by Philip Barantini

Cyrano, by Joe Wright

Everyone talks about Jamie, by Jonathan Butterell

House of Gucci, by Ridley Scott

Last night in Soho by Edgar Wright

No time to die by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Chiaroscuro, by Rebecca Hall

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH (direction, screenplay, production)

Aleem Khan (screenplay/direction) for After Love

James Cummings (screenplay) & Hester Ruoff (production) for boil

Jeymes Samuel (script/direction) for The harder the fall

Posy Dixon (writing/directing) & Liv Proctor (producing) for Keyboard Fantasies

Rebecca Hall (screenplay/direction) for Chiaroscuro

BEST NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING FILM

Drive My Car, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino

parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodovar

petite maman, by Celine Sciamma

The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Cousteau: Past and Future, by Liz Garbus

Cow, by Andrea Arnold

fly, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

The Rescue, rescue team, by Dante Lam

Summer of Soul, by questlove

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Charm, by Jared Bush, Byron Howard & Charise Castro Smith

fly, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Luke, by Enrico Casarosa

The Mitchells against the machines, by Michael Rianda & Jeff Rowe

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin by be the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh by Belfast

Adam McKay by don’t look up

Zach Baylin by Williams method

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Siân Heder by coda

Ryusuke Hamaguchi by Drive My Car

Denis Villeneuve by dunes

Maggie Gyllenhaal by the dark daughter

Jane Champion by the power of the dog

BEST DIRECTION OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Greig Fraser by dunes

Dan Laustsen for The alley of lost souls

Linus Sandgren by no time to die

Ari Wegner the power of the dog

Bruno Delbonnell by Macbeth

BEST MOUNTING

Una Ni Dhonghaile by Belfast

joe walker by dunes

Andy Jurgensen for Licorice Pizza

Tom Cross & Elliot Graham by no time to die

Joshua L. Pearsonby Summer of Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

Daniel Pemberton by be the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell by don’t look up

Hans Zimmer by dunes

Alexandre Desplat by the french chronicle

Johnny Greenwood by the power of the dog

BEST CASTING

boil

dunes

It was the hand of God

Williams method

West Side Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cyrano

dunes

the french chronicle

the alley of lost souls

West Side Story

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

cruel

Cyrano

dunes

the french chronicle

the alley of lost souls

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSER

cruel

Cyrano

dunes

Tammy Faye’s eyes

House of Gucci

BETTER SOUND

dunes

Last night in Soho

no time to die

a quiet place 2

West Side Story

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

dunes

FreeGuy

Ghostbusters: Beyond

Matrix Resurrections

no time to die

BEST SHORT

The Black Cop

woman

The Palace

stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

RISING STAR (public vote)

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee