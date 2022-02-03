These are the Bafta 2022 nominations
One of the most exciting seasons has already begun: the awards for the best movies, actresses, directors, of cinema. Today, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (bafta) published the 2022 nominees list Y dunes leads the list with 11 nominations, while The Power of the dog (the power of the dog) follows with eight.
The delivery ceremony of the BAFTA Awards 2022 will be held Sunday March 13a few days before the Oscarwhich are delivered on March 27.
Look: These are the 10 best movies of 2021 according to Rotten Tomatoes
BAFTA 2022: complete list of nominees
BEST FILM
Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh
Don’t look up by Adam McKay
dunes, by Denis Villeneuve
Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson
dog power, by Jane Campion
BEST DIRECTION
Aleem Khan by After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi by Drive My Car
Audrey Diwanby The event
Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Jane Champion by the power of the dog
Julia Ducournau by Titan
You are interested in: These were the best series of 2021, according to IMDB
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Lady Gaga by House of Gucci
Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones by coda
Renate Reinsve by the worst person in the world
Joanna Scanlanby After Love
Tessa Thompson by Chiaroscuro
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Adeel Akhtar by Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali by The swan song
Benedict Cumberbatch by the power of the dog
Leonardo DiCaprio by don’t look up
Stephen Graham for boil
Will Smith by Williams method
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe by Belfast
Jessie Buckleyby the dark daughter
Ariana Debose by West Side Story
Ann Dowd by Mass
Aunjanue Ellis by Williams method
Ruth Negga by Chiaroscuro
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mike Faist by West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds by Belfast
Troy Kotsur by coda
Woody Norman by C’mon C’mon. Always ahead
Jesse Plemonsby the power of the dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee by the power of the dog
BEST BRITISH FILM
After Love, by Aleem Khan
Ali & Ava, by Clio Barnard
Belfastby Kenneth Branagh
boil, by Philip Barantini
Cyrano, by Joe Wright
Everyone talks about Jamie, by Jonathan Butterell
House of Gucci, by Ridley Scott
Last night in Soho by Edgar Wright
No time to die by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Chiaroscuro, by Rebecca Hall
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH (direction, screenplay, production)
Aleem Khan (screenplay/direction) for After Love
James Cummings (screenplay) & Hester Ruoff (production) for boil
Jeymes Samuel (script/direction) for The harder the fall
Posy Dixon (writing/directing) & Liv Proctor (producing) for Keyboard Fantasies
Rebecca Hall (screenplay/direction) for Chiaroscuro
BEST NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING FILM
Drive My Car, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino
parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodovar
petite maman, by Celine Sciamma
The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Cousteau: Past and Future, by Liz Garbus
Cow, by Andrea Arnold
fly, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
The Rescue, rescue team, by Dante Lam
Summer of Soul, by questlove
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Charm, by Jared Bush, Byron Howard & Charise Castro Smith
fly, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Luke, by Enrico Casarosa
The Mitchells against the machines, by Michael Rianda & Jeff Rowe
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Aaron Sorkin by be the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh by Belfast
Adam McKay by don’t look up
Zach Baylin by Williams method
Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Siân Heder by coda
Ryusuke Hamaguchi by Drive My Car
Denis Villeneuve by dunes
Maggie Gyllenhaal by the dark daughter
Jane Champion by the power of the dog
BEST DIRECTION OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Greig Fraser by dunes
Dan Laustsen for The alley of lost souls
Linus Sandgren by no time to die
Ari Wegner the power of the dog
Bruno Delbonnell by Macbeth
BEST MOUNTING
Una Ni Dhonghaile by Belfast
joe walker by dunes
Andy Jurgensen for Licorice Pizza
Tom Cross & Elliot Graham by no time to die
Joshua L. Pearsonby Summer of Soul
BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
Daniel Pemberton by be the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell by don’t look up
Hans Zimmer by dunes
Alexandre Desplat by the french chronicle
Johnny Greenwood by the power of the dog
BEST CASTING
boil
dunes
It was the hand of God
Williams method
West Side Story
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Cyrano
dunes
the french chronicle
the alley of lost souls
West Side Story
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
cruel
Cyrano
dunes
the french chronicle
the alley of lost souls
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSER
cruel
Cyrano
dunes
Tammy Faye’s eyes
House of Gucci
BETTER SOUND
dunes
Last night in Soho
no time to die
a quiet place 2
West Side Story
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
dunes
FreeGuy
Ghostbusters: Beyond
Matrix Resurrections
no time to die
BEST SHORT
The Black Cop
woman
The Palace
stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread
RISING STAR (public vote)
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee