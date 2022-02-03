These 8 celebrities collect very rare things and we tell you which ones

The Famouslike any normal person, many times they have things that they hide, among them strange hobbies and hobbies.

In this opportunity, we share some of the most surprising cases in the world and we tell you everything there is to know about it. From skulls to daggers to Barbie dolls, the list offers things of all kinds.

To continue; the details.

Source: Instagram Angelina Jolie (/angelinajolie)

Celebrities with strange hobbies: 8 of the most striking cases

She is one of the most famous artists in the world and there are plenty of reasons to justify it. She is an excellent actress, she worked in dozens of movies, she is the daughter of Jon Voight, she was married to Brad Pitt… The list could go on.

However, the protagonist of maleficent tIt is also recognized for a rather unique practice: collect daggers and knives.

2.Johnny Depp.

On one occasion, Johnny Depp surprised the world by confessing that owns many barbie dolls in storage.

Apparently, the protagonist of films such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Scissorhands has had a fondness for collecting these objects for many years.

3. Tom Hanks.

Another established actor who is famous for his skills as a collector is Hanks, star of unforgettable films like Forrest Gump and Cast Away.

american artist collect typewriters and, as if that were not enough, he continues to use them in his daily life. In this regard, on several occasions he was nostalgic that this practice is already a thing of the past and even expressed that he feels comfortable with the sound that the keys emit when pressed.

4. Nicholas Cage.

The winner of the Oscar Award for his work in Farewell to Las Vegas (Leaving Las Vegas, 1995) is one of the most exotic artists when it comes to hobbies.

On one occasion, he confessed that he had invested an enormous sum of money in order to acquire the skull of a dinosaur. He also said that owns a meteorite that is authenticated by NASA.

On the other hand, the artist who will soon bring Dracula to life on film collect stuffed bats and other animals of this style.

5. Quentin Tarantino.

One of the most successful and renowned filmmakers of recent decades has a particular hobby: collect board games. Of course, not everyone catches his attention, since the ones he is looking for are those editions inspired by old television shows.

6.Susan Sarandon.

One of the protagonists of Thelma and Louise She is recognized for her love of ping pong. In this sense, she was not only seen playing on numerous occasions, but also It was even mentioned that the artist would own several premises dedicated to this game.

7. Justin Bieber.

The Canadian singer has a more than special ability to solve Rubik’s cubes: You can do it in a matter of seconds.

8. Ben Stiller.

Another of the world’s great actors who has a more than specific fondness for dolls. In your case, the collection is focused on Star Trek figures.

After reading all this, what do you think about the hobbies that these Famous?