These 10 Xiaomi of 2021 are about to receive MIUI 13

The Chinese firm will begin rolling out its latest OTA in the coming weeks. These will be the lucky models.

The new MIUI versionthe Xiaomi customization layer, is about to reach 10 company smartphones. As Manu Kumar Jain has pointed outone of the top managers of the firm at a global level, the MIUI 13 news will reach some of the terminals that hit the market in 2021.

For now the update will land in India, which is often used as a testing ground. the wave will start during the first quarter of this 2022 and, if all goes well, will expand to the rest of the world progressively. We tell you who will be the first lucky ones to receive the OTA.

These Xiaomi will soon update to MIUI 13

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi 10 Prime

In the list we find some of the high end of 2021, such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the Xiaomi 11T Pro, but the mid-range is also represented. Very popular examples, such as the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro come together to receive your MIUI 13 ration over the next few weeks.

MIUI software arrives with aesthetic novelties, changes in fonts, wallpapers and widgets that have been renewed. Also with performance and privacy improvements, Xiaomi mobiles will be better protected against fraud via calls and SMS. Furthermore, it is based on android 12, the latest edition of Google’s operating system. By the way, we have a list where you can find out if your mobile is compatible.

As we have pointed out, the deployment will start during the first quarter of this 2022 in Indiabut it shouldn’t take too long to spread to the rest of the world.

