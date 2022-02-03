The Watergate has Julia Roberts and Sean Penn as protagonists

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are the protagonists of the limited series of Starzwhich tells the story of Watergatewhich according to the executive producer Robbie Pickering “No one had ever heard.” So that the public can see what it is about, they have just released a preview.

Gaslit has at the center of the show Martha Mitchell (Roberts), an unlikely informant, the first person to reveal the entire scandal, and eventually becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part. by her own loving husband, Attorney General John Mitchell (Penn),” the Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to director Gaslit, it is like “a modern version of Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from the bumbling and opportunistic underlings of Nixon to the deranged fanatics who aid and abet his crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually ruin the entire company.

For his part, the executive director of the series Sam Esmail told the press that he does not believe that “it is a mistake that the women who played such a fundamental role in this scandal were ignored and silenced. I think it is by design. of perspective this story takes.

