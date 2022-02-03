The viral thread about the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth with photos and videos that reviews all its ins and outs in detail

In three months 13 years old from the first time he was seen publicly Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. An appearance orchestrated by the film ‘The Last Song’ in 2009 on the occasion of a meeting with the director and the cast of the recording preparing a scripted love which would end up becoming the great romance of their lives and that we now remember thanks to the viral Twitter thread of @milesholy.

The feature film allowed the two young people to get to know each other and spend more time together, thus discovering things about each other that they had not imagined. Miley was the first to share your friendship, introducing his followers to Liam Hemsworth by writing, “Say hello to my new best friend.” A message that would soon be represented by the good connection that existed between the two and that could be seen both on the big screen and in each of the photographs that were coming to light.

By that 2009, Miley had 16 yearswhile Liam was already past the age of majority and there was blown out 19 candles in January. Some young people who used various methods to discover that felt for each other. On one occasion the one who was an icon and idol of several generations Hannah Montanapaid Bobby Coleman, the actor who played her brother in the film, to find out if Liam liked her.

from that moment everything changed. “I had never gotten along so well with someone,” confessed Miley, who did not make her romance official until March 2010 when he publicly acknowledged that they had started a relationship.

During their courtship there was best and worst moments. In 2010 cut twicein the last Miley had an affair with another actor, although in April 2011 it was confirmed the reconciliation between the singer and the brother of Chris Hemsworth demonstrating the strength of your love.

After those breakups, their romance strengthened and they lived two years of idyll thanks to the breakup of the actress, having more time to be together. This led in June 2012 to the couple being would compromisebeing able to celebrate a bachelorette party during ‘The Ellen Show’. The wedding did not take placeas after the rumors that Liam was chatting with another girlMiley ended their relationship again.

Messages in songs, hidden dedications and other words meant for Liam filled the new musical creations. A separation that lasted longer than the previous ones and that made the artist live a difficult momentalthough he soon recovered and continued his life, like the Australian, beginning new courtships and following different paths.

In 2016 the controversy over a reconciliation spread through all media, even talking about new marriage plans and being protagonists of great public moments as a couple. It was a great chapter in the life of Miley, who had been two years without bringing up any subject and who released his ‘Malibu’ in 2017, a single about to be in love and free, but also about self-love.

The ups and downs continued on that roller coaster. Everything seemed to improve and fIt was in December 2018 when they finally said ‘yes, I do’ at a secret wedding surrounded by friends and family.

New year and honeymoon. The love between Liam and Miley was more alive than ever until two years later and after their relationship faltered again, the actor decided to put an end and start the divorce proceedingsa decision that made the singer include ‘Wrecking ball’ in her repertoire again, the song that spoke of pain i felt one of the first times that they separated and that at that time I was experiencing again.

The final separation came after more than 10 years togethera break that greatly affected the fans of the couple who admired the love they had felt for so long. Over time, each one remade her life, Liam began to meet other girls and Miley did the same by giving away new images where love was the great protagonistlike recently after hearing the news that she could be dating a new guy and, why not, feel what love is again.





Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando | Instagram Miley Cyrus

