As if it were a movie, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They starred in a whole romantic scene during a farewell. The video that circulates on social networks shows the couple very affectionate and in love, something that has caused a stir among the fans of both artists.

Fate has given them a second chance and it appears that both the 52-year-old actor and singer are making the most of their relationship. JLo looks better than ever and it is clear that she is currently living her best moment with the actor.

The romantic moment lived by the couple happened after they were together for several days and appeared before the cameras to say goodbye at the Van Nuys airport, which is located on the outskirts of Los Angeles, California.

The video of J.Lo and Ben Affleck that shows that they are more in love than ever

The singer and actress had to leave due to work commitments and would do so from her private jet and Ben did not hesitate to accompany her to say goodbye in a tender way shortly before getting on the plane.

The actor accompanied his girl to the steps of the aircraft and said goodbye with a tender kiss. What they did not imagine is that they were being recorded and their romantic moment was fully captured.

In the images you can see that both do not take their hands off each other and hold each other while smiling and kissing each other with great affection. Jennifer Lopez looked very happy, as did Ben.

The interpreter of “Let’s Get Loud” who had to leave Los Angeles for a short period of time, had an XXL plush coat to protect herself from the cold, something totally in tune with the season. She paired her XXL Coach teddy coat with gold buttons with ripped jeans, a black leather bag and tan UGG boots.

For his part, Ben Affleck wore one of his favorite coat designs, since he has been seen more times in ‘street style’ looks, also with jeans.

Jennifer and Ben have become one of Hollywood’s favorite couples after months of rumors and secret photos that claimed a second romantic relationship between them.

Now the couple does not hide and is more in love than ever and proof of this has been their spontaneous romantic farewell.

Ben, 49, and JLo, 52, fully live their second chance to be happy, since previously, in the year 2000, both had an intense relationship, but in the end they each decided to go their own way despite having committed and being close to going up to the altar.

At that time, both of them did not have as much experience as they do now and the media pressure was quite strong, since they were the center of attention of all the media. In due time they clarified that this was one of the reasons why they decided to end the relationship permanently, but now life has given them a second chance now as much more mature people.

