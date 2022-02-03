The Switch beats the Wii (and that’s bad news for the Switch Pro)

Image : Nintendo

Neither chip crisis, or anything : I weighed barely having only 5 years of life, the Switch already has become on the third console best-selling in the history of Nintendo, surpassing neither more nor less than the almighty Wii .

During its latest financial report, the Japanese company has revealed that it has already managed to sell 103.54 million Switch since the console made its debut in 2017. The Nintendo Wii, its great rival to beat until now came to sell a total of 101.63 million units.

The next step to follow will be to outsell the PS4 which, according to the latest reports from Sony, has already 116.6 million units sold (and that number continues to grow since Sony has reinvigorated PS4 manufacturing before the supply problems of their PS5),

That yes, to Although the console is not yet the best-selling in history (a record held by the Nintendo DS at the moment) it seems that the Switch will still be able to beat a few more records, since it is selling at a higher rate than they had other wildly popular consoles like Wii, the PS2 and the aforementioned PS4, as the analyst rightly points out Daniel Ahmad.

This new Nintendo milestone has even more merit if we take into account the tremendous chip shortage that is affecting all technology companies. Although the production of the Switch has not been as affected as that of its rivals, Nintendo has seen how it lagged slightly behind compared to their growth forecasts.

However, it’s not all good news for Nintendo fans: watching the tremendous popularity that continues to enjoy the Switch, it doesn’t look like we’re going to see its rumored “Pro” version anytime soon. In fact, and he president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, has stated that the “ Switch is right in the middle of its life cycle,” so we almost certainly won’t see any updates to the console for another few years.