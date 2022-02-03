The statistic with which Checo Pérez scares his rivals in F1

The statistics points out that the 2022 season of the F1 it will be excellent for the Mexican pilot Sergio Czech Perezwho had a brilliant performance in 2021 in which he contributed to the triumph of his teammate Max Verstappen and to break the hegemony of Mercedes in recent years.

just a few days ago Czech did not hesitate to ensure that this year will be better for him on an individual level with Red Bullwords that are backed by their numbers in recent years, since if it maintains the same positive inertia we would be facing a new historic year for Guadalajara.

Checo Pérez’s numbers

Every time the pilot faces his second season with a team, he usually improves his records, the exceptions to the rule are only McLaren as he is only one year old and his second season with the Racing Point team.

When he was at Force India, Perez he improved 18 points, a case similar to his tenure at Sauber with 52 units more than in his first year. Sergio’s only bad moment was when in Racing he got 10 fewer, but the following season he was able to recover.

The estimate for Czech Perez this season would be to exceed the 190 points of 2021, a scenario that seems feasible after a spectacular close with which he received all the praise in F1 and the international press.

MS