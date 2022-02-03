The singer Katy Perry makes viral the earrings of a young designer from Malaga

Antigen tests are one more element of our lives, but until now they have never had such a glamorous utility as the one given by the singer Katy Perry. The American surprised her more than 150 million followers on her Instagram this Saturday by showing her original earrings.

It happened during the Saturday Night Live program, and for that he wore earrings made with antigen tests, yes, with golden and shiny details. By posting several stories on his Instagram, his accessories have gone viral and have a Spanish signature.

The singer wears earrings ‘made in Spain’

Caroline Garcia, a 21-year-old from Malaga, designed them on New Year’s Eve to wear something red. They were very successful, ran like wildfire through the networks and reached one of the most famous and extravagant singers on the music scene.

Carolina uploaded the photo for her friends to see, but the designer Roberto Cavalli put it on his account and that’s how it reached the artist. The Katy Perry’s hairstylistJohnny Wujeck got in touch with this malagueña and asked her for those earrings. Perry has tagged her in her networks and the boom has arrived.

Hearts, stickers, diamonds… it’s her way of giving antigen tests a second life, creating fashion and at the same time being committed to the environment.

What started as a detail is now a business, this Literature student is already studying how to market them. Requests are coming in from all over the world and they will soon go on sale on a website. She wants her initiative serve to learn live with the pandemic coronavirus in another way.