The Río Fuerte boulevard in Los Mochis is opened to traffic

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With an investment of 2 million pesos, the municipality of Ahome through Japama, Comun and Obras Públicas repaired a 56 linear meter section of the main line of the drainage network of the Rio Fuerte Boulevard between Francisco I. Madero avenue and Aquiles Serdán avenue, in the city of Los Mochis.

During the opening of this road, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, specified that 48-inch pipes were placed, highlighting that they were the largest pipelines in the city and also the oldest, so total replacement was required.

“Because of their age, remember that these pipes are between 70 and 80 years old, their useful life has expired, but fortunately we have already installed a pipe that will last us another 70 years and nothing should happen in that section and we must guarantee it, they had to put 8-inch pipes with their respective drains to communicate to the houses where these works were done and obviously the concrete,” he said.

The municipal official stressed that these works could be carried out in a short time and at a lower cost than expected thanks to the participation of workers from the three agencies mentioned above.

Read more: Great response to the application of the third dose against Covid-19 to older adults in Ahome

“Japama did it in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works and the Community, normally this work would have cost us at least more than 2 million pesos but right now in the priority part we ask permission from the Japama council because they are works, I reiterate, emergency, we did it with all the personnel and machinery that we have in the City Council, that is why it came out at this cheaper cost,” he added.

Japama initiates vent program to improve water quality in Ahome

Graduated from the Communication Sciences Degree at UdeO (now UadeO) Los Mochis unit. In 2007, she began her professional career as a reporter and host of the news program Hechos Mochis of the television company TVAzteca. A year later, he moved to the Noroeste newspaper, giving coverage to Government, Business and Agricultural sources. Later, he joined the ranks of the team of journalists of each editorial of EL DEBATE where he currently covers the areas of Politics, Government and Business. Among his professional training, the Oveja Negra journalism workshop that EL DEBATE carried out in conjunction with the International Consulting company Máquina de Ideas stands out, among others. In addition to courses taught by the INEGI related to electoral crimes and journalism, among others focused on journalistic practice. In 2018 he was awarded by the Mexican Culture Seminar, correspondent Los Mochis-El Fuerte and Guasave in the framework of Freedom of Expression day

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker