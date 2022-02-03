The Río Fuerte boulevard in Los Mochis is opened to traffic

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With an investment of 2 million pesos, the municipality of Ahome through Japama, Comun and Obras Públicas repaired a 56 linear meter section of the main line of the drainage network of the Rio Fuerte Boulevard between Francisco I. Madero avenue and Aquiles Serdán avenue, in the city of Los Mochis.

During the opening of this road, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, specified that 48-inch pipes were placed, highlighting that they were the largest pipelines in the city and also the oldest, so total replacement was required.

“Because of their age, remember that these pipes are between 70 and 80 years old, their useful life has expired, but fortunately we have already installed a pipe that will last us another 70 years and nothing should happen in that section and we must guarantee it, they had to put 8-inch pipes with their respective drains to communicate to the houses where these works were done and obviously the concrete,” he said.

The municipal official stressed that these works could be carried out in a short time and at a lower cost than expected thanks to the participation of workers from the three agencies mentioned above.

“Japama did it in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works and the Community, normally this work would have cost us at least more than 2 million pesos but right now in the priority part we ask permission from the Japama council because they are works, I reiterate, emergency, we did it with all the personnel and machinery that we have in the City Council, that is why it came out at this cheaper cost,” he added.