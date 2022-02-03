The reasons why Keanu Reeves is the best person in Hollywood

Keanu Reeves is not only one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but he is also one of the best people in the world and we have a lot of evidence to back it up.

According to a new report from Lad Bibble, Reeves, whom we recently saw in Matrix Resurrections, donated 70% of his salary from the original film to Matrix for leukemia (blood cancer) research.

For Matrix, whose premiere was in 1999, the actor earned a total of 45 million dollars for playing Neo, however, donated approximately 31.5 million to research on this disease.

The reason for her donation is because her sister Kim had been suffering from leukemia since 1991 and spent a decade battling it until she went into remission in 2001.

However, this is not the only reason why Keanu Reeves is a great person and here we will tell you about other extraordinary gestures that the actor has had throughout his career.

“The King of Respect”

In 2019 Reeves went viral after social networks noticed that the star never puts his hands on women’s waists when taking photos, but only approaches them without touching them.

The gesture earned him the title of “the king of respect” by the magazine People.

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — KaL (@_TertiumQuid) June 9, 2019

ride the subway

For ordinary people, traveling by subway or any public transport is normal, but for movie stars it seems impossible.

However, Keanu has been photographed on several occasions taking the subway and even giving up his place.

He constantly donates to children’s hospitals

In addition to donating his Matrix salary to leukemia research, the actor created a charitable foundation aimed at helping sick children.

However, as he told Ladies Home Journal in 2009, he doesn’t use his name in the organization because “I just let them do their job.”

The salary is lowered so that his films are better

Keanu took a pay cut for the Matrix sequels (The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions) with the intention that the production get better costumes and special effects.

In addition, in 1997 the salary in The Devil’s Advocate was lowered so that Al Pacino could appear alongside him in the film.

It does not bother him to live with his fans

In addition to always going out of his way to pose for photos and sign autographs with his fans, Keanu has also had other great acts of kindness.

In 2019, after one of his flights had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, California before reaching its destination in San Francisco, Keanu Reeves took it upon himself to organize transportation for all the passengers and even traveled with them by bus.