the purchase of Bungie would help it

We are in a very busy week if we look at PlayStation. Sony has shared in the last hours its report of financial results most recent, corresponding to the third quarter of the fiscal year in which we find ourselves. The data has left us the new PS5 sales figure among many other things, such as the plans they have in mind for the near future.

Plan to release them before March 2026One of the most striking aspects that has been echoed Shinobi602 answering the call with the company’s shareholders is the fact of the model they plan to bet on. PlayStation plans to launch 10 games as a service before 2026, specifically before the month of March of that year. Something that undoubtedly surprises given the strategy followed with the previous generation, where the great blockbusters and the cinematographic games for one player prevailed.

However, this fits right in with the more recent acquisitions. The purchase of Bungie would be aimed at helping in this regard, and the incorporation of studies such as Firewalk or Deviation under the Sony umbrella makes this intention even more apparent. Even so, what they are really looking for is to expand PlayStation, combining these games as a service with the great first party titles that we all know.

Waiting to find out what these ten projects planned for before 2026 are about, the truth is that the upcoming big exclusive titles that are coming to PS4 and PS5 have nothing to do with it. Horizon: Forbidden West arrives in a few weeks, Gran Turismo 7 will be available in March and later we will have the return of Kratos and Atreus with God of War: Ragnarok.

