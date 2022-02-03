The Poco X4 Pro 5G reveals new details in its latest certification

The first quarter of the year is one of the busiest in terms of the presentation of smartphones. The Redmi Note 11 series is now official and POCO could soon present its new range with terminals such as the X4Pro 5G.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G has once again been certified under the model number 2201116PG revealing new details. A model that will be direct competition for the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

This model would have 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, probably the same as its Redmi counterpart. In addition, it will be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G inside.

In the photographic section, he will implement a 108MP main sensor on its rear camera and a 16MP one on the front. will feed him a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast cable charging.

There is still no official arrival date for this terminal. However, it is expected to be later this month or early March when it lands on the global market for a price around 300 euros.

