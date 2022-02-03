The options that ‘Tata’ Martino has to replace Héctor Moreno and ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez

‘Tata’ Martino has some options to make up for the casualties of Héctor Moreno and ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez; Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez or Julio César Domínguez are the ones who are shaping up to play against Panama

MEXICO — Gerardo Martinocoach of the Mexican teamwill have two casualties for the key duel against Panama on the eleventh day of Concacaf octagonal. Hector Moreno Y Louis Rodriguezwho were starters before Costa Ricaare suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

In the list of players summoned for the current FIFA Date, “Tata” has options to replace both players. In central defense, he is expected to repeat Cesar Montes, but will have a new partner; while on the right side it is the second casualty he suffers, because before the sanction of the ‘Chaka’ RodriguezJorge Sánchez left El Tri due to injury five minutes into the game against Jamaica.

Johan Vásquez is one of the players who can see action against Panama. imago7

CENTRAL DEFENSE

The ‘Tata’ has five options to replace Hector Moreno in the Mexican central, as a partner of César Montes. However, the spotlights point to Nestor Araujo already John Vasquezwho are active in European soccer, but only Araujo has been active on the current FIFA Date, while Vásquez has had to wait for his opportunity from the bench.

Another natural option would be Julio Cesar Dominguezbut the Cruz Azul defender has had more minutes in the Tri de Martino as right back. In the deck also appear the names of Edson Alvarez Y louis romo. They both know the position, they even started their careers as central defenders, but currently their predominant zone, where they perform best, is in the center of the pitch.

RIGHT SIDE

In that position, the ‘Dad’ has suffered sick leave due to injury Jorge Sanchez and now he has to replace Luis Rodríguez due to the accumulation of yellow cards. The absence of the two footballers could trigger that, for the first time in the Mexican team, Jesus Crown be used as a right-back, an area he occupied in his last years as a Porto footballer, which led him to be chosen as the best player in Portugal in the 2019/2020 season.

Another option that Martino would have is that of Julián Araujo, who could make his official debut with the Mexican team, with whom he has already played a friendly match. However, there is also the option of enabling Julio César Domínguez as a right-back, a position in which ‘Tata’ has already used him, despite the fact that in his club, in Blue Crossperforms as central.