The most special high-end Xiaomi goes for an Apple iPhone

Xiaomi still has things up its sleeve for early 2022. The company is already working on the Xiaomi 12 Mini, one of the most special high-end of the entire year. Small devices are counted with a dropper, and there are few that, in addition to being compact, enjoy high-end hardware. Xiaomi wants to launch the best competitor of the iPhone 13 Mini and it is possible that it will succeed. Little by little we are knowing more details of this Xiaomi 12mini.

The most compact and smallest high-end Android

this course Xiaomi 12mini It has been around social networks for several months as a rumor and with few leaks. Now everything indicates that its development is confirmed, so it can be expected shortly. His real name is unknown, although the main characteristic will be the balance between a hardware and a compact size.

The screen of this device will arrive with a size less than 6 inches. At the moment there are very few powerful smartphones with a screen below 6 inches, so it will completely cover this market niche.

Regarding the power there could be better news: the Xiaomi 12mini it won’t include the most powerful high-end hardware. The leaks speak of a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870a chip released in 2021 with high-end power, but not premium high-end.

The rest of the characteristics are unknown at the moment. It is expected that his body will have quality materials, that his camera will be close to the Xiaomi 12 experience and that he will also offer good fast charging and screen resolution.

When will it be available or the prices it will offer Xiaomi 12mini are completely unknown.