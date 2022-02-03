the most important movements left by the transfer market

We present the most important movements of the Clausura 2022 transfer market and the teams that were best reinforced

With the closure of transfer market all over the world, the MX League was not left behind in terms of high caliber signings or player changes among the 18 teams that make up the tournament, and then, in ESPNDigital We present the most important movements of the winter market.

Uriel Antuna and Diego Valdes, two of the most striking signings that occurred in this winter market. picture 7

Sebastian Cordova and Jesus Angulo to Tigres

The felines welcomed these two elements for Clausura 2022. In the first instance and after being champion with Atlas, Angle was added to reinforce the defense of the Monterrey team, while Cordova came from the America for definitive sale and after not having the desired minutes with the Eagles.

Rodolfo Pizarro and Luis Romo to Monterrey

They were the two additions that the group of scratched did for this tournament and thus increase the power of its squad, which is among the most valued in the MX League. Pizarro arrived after his adventure at Inter Miami in the MLS and where he was the franchise player; however, he could not show his quality and with some injuries he had a significant game loss.

Meanwhile, Romo was not comfortable with Cruz Azul and looked for a way out. Although his main interest was to reach Europe, he went with scratched with whom he found free rein after disagreements with the Machine.

Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez and Erik Lira to Cruz Azul

The Machine was one of the teams that was best reinforced in this winter market; however, there were three names that stood out, since Antuna, Charly Rodriguez and Lira They immediately settled in the ownership of the celestial team.

In the case of Antuna, he arrived along with Alejandro Mayorga from Chivas in an exchange for Roberto Alvarado. For his part, Rodríguez came for Luis Romo and immediately took over, while Lira was bought from Pumas. In addition to these elements, Christian Tabó arrived.

Roberto Alvarado to Chivas

The ‘Piojo’ was part of an exchange that Cruz Azul had with the Rojiblancos for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga. The Mexican winger will live a new adventure after being champion with the Machine and one of the players most loved by the sky-blue fans.

Rubens Sambueza to Atletico San Luis

After his departure from Toluca, the 38-year-old veteran arrived with the Potosinos to show that he still has a lot to offer. After being the figure with the Devils, the naturalized Mexican seeks one last revenge before his retirement, since he is getting closer to hanging up his boots.

Leo Fernandez and Camilo Sanvezzo to Toluca

The Devils were reinforced with numerous players, but both Leo and ‘Lobo’ were the ones who stood out. In the case of the Uruguayan, he returned after passing through Tigres, where he did not have the desired minutes, so he looked for an exit and what better way to get to the team where he shone upon his arrival in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Sanvezzo left Mazatlán to become the benchmark in the Devils’ attack and put pressure on the competition with Michael Estrada, who dropped in level with the Scarlets, despite being an element that regularly shines with his team.

Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos to America

The Eagles made precise movements despite the fact that many of them did not leave the fans happy. However, they bought Valdés, who arrived from Santos, and who promises to revolutionize the azulcrema attack, although he has not yet debuted with his new team.

In the same way, they signed the youngest of the Dos Santos, who ended his contract with the LA Galaxy and was released, so it was a incorporation that they hope will work for them and will not end up like the passing of his brother, Giovani, who was one of the worst signings in recent history azulcrema.

Marco Fabián and Nicolás Benedetti to Mazatlan

The ones who surprised were the Mazatlecos, because they signed Fabián de la Mora, who arrived after his brief stint with the Bravos de Juárez and in a bet because he can change the situation of the Sinaloa team.

In the same way, they welcomed the ‘Poet’, who could not continue with a good step with the America and it was how the Eagles decided to send him to the Pacific team so that he could have minutes.