The Medina Film Week receives more than 2,700 shorts

More than 2,700 short films aspire to be part of the competition sections of the thirty-fifth edition of the Medina del Campo Film Week, which will be held from March 11 to 19. Of the total of 2,724 works received by the organizers in this edition, 1,252 have been submitted to the 30th National Contest and 1,389 titles are nominated as candidates for the 25th International Contest. To these are added 83 video clips sent to the specific section of this modality, which reaches its eighteenth call. Among the submitted proposals are short films from 83 countries on five continents.

Those responsible for the film appointment will have to make a selection among all the works received to design the new programming. From this classification will come the list of films aspiring to the roels of the National, International and Videoclips contests, as well as to the prizes of the parallel section La Otra Mirada and the Fantasmedina sections, dedicated to science fiction, and Castilla y Lion.

Next March 3rd, the previous projections will start with the program designed in the Museum of the Fairs. For two days, March 3 and 4, Las Tardes del Museo will offer the public, at 7:00 p.m., the documentaries ‘Spain, the first globalization’, by José Luis López Linares, which offers new readings on the historical period that began in the reign of the Catholic Monarchs, the discovery of America and the subsequent evolution of the history of Spain, and the absolute premiere of Comuneros, directed by Pablo García Sanz from Valladolid and made to commemorate 500 years of the comunero movement in Castile at the beginning of the 20th century. 16th century in which scientific rigor, joint work with experts in the field and informative nature converge.

In collaboration with the Film Chair of the University of Valladolid, the event will return to this program prior to the one that will be held at the Simón Ruiz Hospital on March 5, 6 and 7 (8:00 p.m.). On Saturday 5, the cycle 75 Years of Film Noir ‘Return to the Past’, a masterpiece by Jacques Tourneur and one of the pinnacles of film noir, will open, a section that will continue days later at the Municipal Library with three other titles. This prologue to the 35th edition will be taken up again by the screening of ‘The last picture show’, in homage to the recently deceased director Peter Bogdanovich. Finally, the Simón Ruiz Hospital will host the exhibition of ‘La iguana’, by John Houston, commemorating the centenary of the birth of actress Ava Gardner.

The Castillo de la Mota will take over on March 9 and 10, at 8:00 p.m., with a tribute to the musical films ‘Cabaret’, on the fiftieth anniversary of its premiere, and ‘West Side Story’, by Robert Wise coinciding with his recent review of the classic Steven Spielberg.

Three tapes complete the cycle 75 Years of Black Film already in the Municipal Library. On March 8, 9 and 10, at 5:00 p.m., the public will have the opportunity to see ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’, Edmund Goulding’s unscrupulous noir classic (1947), which has just inspired Guillermo del Toro. ‘The Dark Path’, Delmer Daves’ legendary 1940s thriller starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, and ‘The Paradine Trial’, the turbulent judicial melodrama that marked the last collaboration between Alfred Hitchcock and producer David O. Selznick , put an end to the prologue of this next edition of the festival.