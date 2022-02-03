The latest trailer for “Cruella” is to adore Emma Stone in her role as villain

Days after becoming a new mother, actress Emma Stone is on everyone’s lips. The reason is not personal but professional. The trailer has just been released announcing the release of his latest film, cruel, a remake on the origins of the Disney villain by director Craig Gillespie. On Twitter the first criticisms have not been long in coming and the comments revolve around the comparison with another classic villain, joker, who gave Joaquin Phoenix the opportunity to play the role of his life and that earned him an Oscar for best actor at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“cruel is very different from joker, in many ways. I would never compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix, in fact I would like to be more like him”, commented the Oscar-winning actress as a result of the virality that her name has taken on the subject of the film that will be released on May 28 (in theaters and Disney+). The blame for these comparisons is not only his interpretation, which as the trailer progresses points out ways for the public to change their vision of the evil character and end up adoring the cruel played by Emma Stone. The movie version is similar in tone to the one executed by Todd Phillips in Joker. “There are very deep and emotional things with which cruel Lidia and that they lead her to the dark side, so in that sense they do look alike. But he definitely goes his way. To reframe to cruel I thought it was important to show his darker side, but there’s also going to be a lot of fun, a lot of humor,” says director Craig Gillespie.

Between Emmas goes the game. Along with a superb emma thompson, the protagonist of La La Land changes her role as an aspirant in the world of fashion for that of an ambitious woman willing to dethrone her antagonist with the most perverse arts. The transformation of the character of Emma Stone, tinged with a certain amount of humor and a social background of punk-rock rebellion in the 70s, the creative aspiring designer reaches quotas of arrogance at the height of the fashion businesswoman whose scepter she intends to snatch.

Although the film moves away from the classic story populated by quadrupeds, the Dalmatians have their particular space in the film that hints at a future emergence of the Cruella de Vil that we all know from the children’s story. Emma Stone brings to life the birth of the villain in a prequel to the Disney classic through Estella, the character who ends up being Cruella. The next antiheroine that the public will love it is announced (by the trailer) with a masterful interpretation of the American actress (and also of her antagonist, Emma Thompson, -by the way-). And attention, if we have to stick to the universe in which the plot takes place, the world of fashion, we must highlight the dramatic use of the color red above the classic black and white combination. Together with a careful punk aesthetic and the provocative look and extreme genius of its interpreter, it is one of the most tangible delights that the two minutes that the film’s trailer gives us.

