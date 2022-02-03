Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson return to monopolize the headlines of various media after Daily Mail make known court papers requesting child support from the athlete after becoming a father for the third time, this, after having been unfaithful to the socialite with the fitness influencer, Maralee Nichols.

According to the aforementioned documents, Nichols and Thompson were in a relationship for at least “five months” before the player’s 30th birthday. Included in the complaint is a statement that Tristan admits to having sex with Maralee after attending a party. Also, Nichols’ defense refers to Khloe Kardashian as Thompson’s “ex-girlfriend” and the mother of Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson.

The Kardashians launch against Tristan Thompson for infidelity to Khloe

Since the documents were made public, Khloe has avoided giving any kind of statement about italthough he did share a message of reflection through his official Instagram account.

Added to this, a source close to the Kardashian clan – Jenner revealed for the magazine People that the family is against Khloe forgiving Tristan again, Well, this is not the first time that the athlete is unfaithful.

“[Las Kardashian] they told khloe Don’t go back to Tristan. Unfortunately, Khloe has delusions that he will eventually change his ways. Khloe’s family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well, even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.“, Said the aforementioned source.

Tristan Thompson’s baby was born

As reported AND! News, Maralee Nichols gave birth last week, as her legal battle with the Sacramento Kings player became public. In addition to the newborn, Thompson is also the father of True Thompson, the result of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, and Prince Thompson, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, the result of another infidelity to Khloe.