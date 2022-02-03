There has long been talk of plans to retire the International Space Station, a theme that becomes more and more recurrent when new breakdowns or other problematic situations that astronauts must face are known. However, until now it was not known for sure how would it be removed from Earth orbitbut now NASA has provided details that shed light on the procedure.

The International Space Station will crash into the Pacific Ocean. It is a harsh phrase —and even alarming—, but it represents the end of a cycle. Likewise, for everyone’s peace of mind, this will not happen overnight. According to the US space agency, the intention is for this to happen just in January 2031.

Confirmation of the fate of the International Space Station is part of a transition report that NASA released in recent days. Recall that the international organizations involved in the creation and maintenance of the ISS recently announced the extension of its useful life until 2030. This has meant the renewal of the commitment to sustain a true technological wonder, which has been in space for more than 20 years.

Extending operations into the early part of the next decade will facilitate the adoption of developments owned by private aerospace companies. “The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with the assistance of NASA,” said Phil McAlister, NASA’s director of commercial spaceflight. In addition, the agency indicated that agreements have already been granted for the development of three free-flight commercial space stations.

The plan to destroy the International Space Station when it completes its useful life

According to NASA, the maneuvers for the retirement of the International Space Station will begin two to three years before the target date. It will slowly start to lower your operational altitudewhile tasks are carried out to empty it of equipment and, finally, remove the crew.

Image: NASA

Once the International Space Station crosses the “point of no return”, stipulated at about 280 kilometers high, its final destination will be sealed.

Eventually, after performing maneuvers to align the target’s final trajectory on the ground, and debris footprint over the South Pacific Ocean Uninhabited Area, around Point Nemo, ISS operators will perform re-entry power-up, providing the final push. to lower it as much as possible and ensure safe atmospheric entry. NASA, on the procedure to destroy the International Space Station

In this way, if the goals set are met, at the beginning of 2031 the final goodbye will be given to the International Space Station. But regardless of the procedure to remove it from Earth orbit, the different space agencies have already carried out analyzes for the extension of its useful life. Both the United States and Canada, Europe and Japan did so until 2028; Russia, meanwhile, has completed it until 2024, but is working to extend it until 2030.

