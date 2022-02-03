The Hunger Games will have an incredible 4K collection on Steelbook

To begin with, obviously, we will have the four films in the most spectacular format possible, with a 4KUltraHD glorious. But not only that, because the grace of the Steelbooks it is in the extras and the exclusive.

In terms of content, they include, of course, audio commentary, thematic sections, deleted scenes, documentaries and much more, which will delight the most involved fans.

As for art and design, the truth is that they have worked on it. The collection has works of art by top artists of the moment, such as Flore Maquin, Ise Ananphada, Alice X. Zhang, Tula Lotay, Paige Reynolds, Aracely Muñoz, Gemma O’Brien, Lauren Hom, Meni Chatzipanagiotou and Gia Graham.

In the promotional images that we have reproduced here, we can see some details of said art, focused on the protagonist, Katniss Everdeeninterpreted by Jennifer Lawrence. There we can appreciate her throughout her evolution, from a humble inhabitant of the impoverished District 12, to her conversion into the Mockingjaythe living symbol of the rebellion against the tyranny of evil President Snow and the Capitol.

Also, on the cover of steel book, Katniss’s wings sprout like flamesmaking good the nickname of Katniss, the fire girl. Those wings are also unfolded to show in them all the other characters, both protagonists and rivals, of the saga.

The inner flaps also unfold, in this case, to form the panema mapthe fictional world where the action of The Hunger Games.

And now, we fear that the bad news arrives.

this edition It will only go on sale exclusively in the American chain of stores Best Buy. It will be available on March 22, 2022, just in time for the series’ 10th anniversary party. That means if you’re a fan of it, you’ll have to fly or keep an eye on second-hand markets like eBay to get your hands on a copy.

Although who knows, maybe, if it is successful, Lionsgate will be convinced to publish it for other markets as well. Without a doubt, at first glance it seems one of the Steelbooks more worked.