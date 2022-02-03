The hug of Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, one of the most talked about at the 2021 Grammys | Music

billie eilish She was one of the protagonists of the Grammys 2021. She ended the night with two gramophones that he shared with his brother. Finneas. One corresponded to the best recording of the year for Everything I Wanted and the other for the best song written for audiovisual content for its theme for the James Bond saga.

The brothers, inseparable since the young artist appeared on the scene, once again demonstrated how united they are and the prominence that he always gives to his sister who appeared at the gala dressed in a Gucci design in which everything went to match.

True to his usual style, he opted once again for the oversize, he opted for a very baroque two-piece in pink, white and black. Everything was combined, even the bucket hat and the mask. Even the nails kept the design of her wardrobe.

Harry Styles delivered with Billie

Without a doubt, Eilish had a great night. She first she had the opportunity to see the performance with which Harry Styles opened the gala. It is clear that there is admiration and sympathy between them. So when it was her turn to act, the ex one direction He became one of her biggest fans and did not hesitate to get up to applaud and whistle the singer while she sang the song that had become the best recording of the year.

These shows of support went viral on the internet where the fans of both singers have shown their joy at seeing the love they profess for each other.

Not only Harry cheered the singer. She also clapped and shouted when the singer took the stage to collect his award for best pop solo performance. It is clear that Harry knows how to arouse passions because we could see his ex Taylor Swiftto Dua Lipa, or Eilish, excited by her award. We also saw her completely focused on him when she went on stage to perform watermelon sugar.

collaboration, yeah

We not only saw them from a distance since the moment of the meeting arrived. After greeting each other by bumping elbows, finally, Harry and Billie melted into a hug that has generated a barrage of memes on networks. More and more people are asking for a collaboration between them.

Of course, there is a propitious relationship for it. Both are successful singers, they admire each other and share their taste for Gucci, a firm of which they are both the image. What are you waiting for?