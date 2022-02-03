After the success of the Netflix series “The Money Heist”the lives of its actors have changed 180 degrees, not only because of the popularity they enjoy anywhere in the world, but also because of the opportunities that the entertainment industry has opened up for them.

The case of Enrique Arce is no different. The 49-year-old actor comes from playing the perverse Arturito in the Álex Pina series, one of the most hated hostages and who, in season 5, receives a bullet from Stockholm and remains in serious condition.

Now, the former villain is in Hawaii filming “Murder Mystery 2” or “Criminals of the Sea 2”, where he will share credits with the kings of American comedy Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, one of the actors with the most appearances on the big screen. .

The story of this new film entanglement tells the story of a married couple (Sandler and Aniston), who travel to Europe to enjoy their dream trip, but end up becoming a suspect in the murder of an elderly millionaire. In this second part, Criminals at Sea 2, the Hollywood stars return to embody their characters to be involved in another international adventure, although they will be accompanied by some new faces.

The hostage villain of ‘La Casa de Papel’ will act with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

As will be remembered, the first part of this comedy released in 2019 broke records on the platform by accumulating 30 million viewers in three days, Hola.com quoted. Other stars such as Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva participate in the film.

Gone are the episodes of the series that made it known and that became one of the most watched series in history. In fact, Arce remembers that his character left the forums almost abruptly because the writers ran out of time to develop another outcome for him.

“In the tenth episode, Arturo was supposed to have a very important role but in the end the writers wrote a lot and cut things. […] That is why I could not participate in this wonderful day and in the farewell party for my colleagues, “he explained when asked the reason for his absence towards the end of the production, quoted sensacine.

no details known

No details are known about Arce’s new character, although it is believed that he is a villain, a characterization that suits him well if we take into account how he managed to earn the audience’s hatred by being just a crazy hostage of the masked robbers.

This new shooting is not the only one to which he has been invited. Arce comes from working in the United Kingdom (BBC), Poland or France, where he recorded “On the line”, a film by French director Romuald Boulanger and in which he shared a short scene with Mel Gibson, whom he described as “close and simple” .

