The harsh childhood and the secrets of the shocking physical transformation of Adama Traoré, Barcelona’s new signing

Adama Traoré Diarra It is the new face that Barcelona is betting on to cover the remainder of a season in which it will seek to rebuild its situation in the Spanish league (it is 15 points behind the leader Real Madrid) and go as far as possible in Europe League (will play the 16th final against Napoli). On his back, the Spanish winger of Malian descent carries a strong life story. From a football point of view, we must not lose sight of the fact that he was trained at La Masía, emigrated to England in search of opportunities and in between he underwent an impressive physical transformation. The secrets behind the brand new reinforcement of Barça are several.

In the 1980s, Traoré’s parents had moved to Barcelona hoping for a better future for their three children. Adama was enthralled by football just like his older brother, mohamedy. Both ran after a ball in every free time. To the Eight years was captured by Barça scouts, at the same time that Moha (He made a career in the Spanish promotion and currently plays for Cornella, in the third division) signed for him Spanish. The life of a working middle-class family of African origins was not easy at all in the municipality of Hospitalet, where the little ones saw vices and bad habits up close.

“Many times they tempted me to join a band. To me, to my brother, to a Dominican friend, to everyone. At that time being in a gang was popular. But we had a different mentality, we wanted to be footballers, we didn’t want to be in any gang, in any kind of fights. And fights were seen almost every day ”, Adama told some time ago in the newspaper Sport. And he confessed: “I was in fights and I saw many. In the school where I was there were gangs. And they were constantly fighting each other. I saw fights with guns, bats, knives, bottles, everything.”

Adama with his parents and his two brothers in the presentation with Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The discipline instilled by his parents was the fundamental pillar so that his focus was on school and soccer, where he began to stand out: “With my friends and my brother we used to play a tournament against everyone, 5 versus 5. People knew us, because I played for Barcelona and my brother played for Espanyol. We won most of our games and they said: ‘There are two brothers, one playing for Barcelona and the other for Espanyol. They have a team of friends and they are very good’, so people would come from all over the city and they used to challenge us. I was 14 or 15 at the time and I used to play against 17 and 18-year-olds.

His imposing physical condition caused him to be promoted quickly to higher categories, since he could deal with children of greater build, power and speed. They didn’t call him for nothing Usain Bolt when he was just taking his first steps with colors blaugranas…

It was a work of fate that precisely Xavi Hernandez, a Barça idol, was the one who tutored him along with a group of youngsters when he was still a footballer and showed signs of his future facet as a coach. The images of the former midfielder instructing the boy Traoré and his teammates were released by the institution, as well as an interview and videos with the best goals and plays of the new star in the lower divisions.

Traoré’s physical transformation began to have significance in England

It was Eusebio Sacristan the one who promoted him to Barcelona B, but Gerardo daddy Martino the one that made him debut in 2013. At just 17 years old (he was the ninth youngest footballer in the club’s history to make his debut), he joined the Brazilian Neymar in a match for the domestic league that ended with a 3-0 win for Barça against Granada. After a couple of seasons living with the stars culésdecided to move to England to find more minutes and protagonism. The truth is that at that point I had already begun to go through a shocking physical transformation.

Led by Oscar Martínez, CEO and founder of a high-performance sports center in Barcelona called Global Performance, the fast soccer player began to gain muscle mass without losing his explosion and speed. After being called up by the Spanish team, which he chose for having grown up on that soil despite having thanked Mali for being called up, the 1.78-meter winger told some secrets about his training sessions.

“My gym work is guided by the personal trainer who takes me. But I don’t do weights. My genetics are like that and it makes my muscles grow very fast. I do other exercises. Each person has to adapt what works best for him. I do a lot of core, eccentric sit-ups, pulleys… The secret is to know your body and adapt the training to your physical conditions,” he told the newspaper Ace.

The 1.78 winger leaned towards the national call for Spain despite having been requested by Mali

The basis of its development was divided into three factors: training, rest and food. But there are other keys to excelling as an athlete: “My work routine begins with a warm-up to prepare the muscles before intense training. I do exercises not only to enhance, but also to prevent injuries, which is what any athlete fears the most”.

“It’s a balance of everything (training, eating and resting). My physical change, the evolution, has also been out of necessity. When I was 15 years old I had knee problems, with tendonitis that didn’t let me play my game or exploit my speed. Also an uncomfortable pubalgia. That’s when I started to strengthen in the gym. He was very explosive and needed to do more specific work to avoid injuries.”, was the confession made by the man who wore the shirts of Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton in British territory.

When sitting down at the table, look for a variety of dishes as long as they are healthy, nutritious and balanced, approved by the indications of your nutritionist: “I can have some paella or a typical Malian dish with peanut sauce and brown rice. Like all athletes, I consume a lot of Italian pasta. Everything is done by my mother, who is the best cook in the world!”. The hydration it is vital before, during and after the commitments: “Water, although I don’t drink much at games, is vital. Maintaining the water level in the body is essential.

Adama’s imposing physique is unusual in the world of football

In dialogue with Daily Mail, Traoré acknowledged that he appealed to the spread of baby oil on his limbs to prevent his opponents from taking him when he was trying out a sprint: “The coaching staff had a very smart idea because they knew I was having problems with my shoulder. Opponents grabbed my arm so I wouldn’t move, they pulled on my shoulder. If you put the oil, it is impossible for them to catch me, especially if I move too. At first it was really fun because a lot of players grabbed my arm and couldn’t catch me. They wondered ‘what’s going on?‘. Everybody knows it now, but it doesn’t matter. It is important for me because the players have to use another tactic. Now that I have the oil on my arm, I can escape!”

More than five years have passed since his departure from the club, but today he returned to his promised land and already wore number 11 in his official presentation: “I have been away from home for 7 years and I am very happy to return here, home. I will do my best and give my all so that the culers and all who are here are happy with me. I hope to show all my talent on the pitch on Sunday”. His first exam will be nothing less than against Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou.

