The haircuts for men that will be a trend this year

2022 has arrived, leaving more casual, natural hair styles with a lot of movement. Of those that it seems that we have not combed our hair but in reality we have spent 15 minutes in front of the mirror. We take seriousness to the mane. Last year we already showed you the haircuts that they took and this year was not going to be minor. Here we show you 4 cuts that are going to be the most popular this year. So, stop by the hairdresser and ask for the one that best suits you.

taper fade

The taper fade It is a hairstyle that goes from less to more, leaving the upper part with a small toupee but with split ends. A casual hairstyle, with a certain youthful air, that looks great and is fashionable at the same time. However, it is important to do it with a good stylist so that it is perfect.

medium hair

It is one of the trends that is gaining more and more strength and that we will undoubtedly see during this year. One of the keys to the popularity of medium hair is that it allows you to experiment with a wide variety of hairstyles according to the needs of each occasion.

Short hair

It is one of the most classic haircuts, for those who do not want to go out of the ordinary and go for the simple. It is short, natural hair that enhances masculinity. With long bangs on one side and parting on one side, the classic toupee or short parting.

Two examples of this cut, although carried out very differently, are George Clooney Y Antonio Banderas. The first opts for a classic cut with a side parting. Easy to style and maintain. Our most international Spaniard chooses a more informal and youthful hairstyle, with the bangs forward and without a parting.

buzz cut

During this year there will also be very short cuts, almost to one, such as the buzzcut. It is a risky haircut and we must bear in mind that it does not suit everyone, since it marks the head a lot and the features of the face are marked more.