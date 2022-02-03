‘The Golden Age’ on HBO Max, a period series to learn about New York society in 1800 | Television | Entertainment

From the creator of downton abbey, Julian Fellowesnow as a producer, hbo max transmit the golden age (The Gilded Age), a wonderfully set series that tells -as a historical drama- the intimacies of the most opulent families in New York in 1882. Social classes, homosexuality, racism, envy, closed social circles and, above all, shows when the new forms collide with the traditional.

In the cast there are well-known faces such as Cynthia Nixon (the Miranda Hobbes of Sex and the City), Christine Baranski (Tanya from Mamma Mia), Louisa Jacobson (the nun), Harry Richardson (Dunkirk), among others.

The story of The Gilded Age begins with the introduction of young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves from New York City to the home of her wealthy aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Little by little, and without realizing it, Marian becomes involved in a ruthless war between one of her aunts and her wealthy neighbors, George and Bertha Russell, a sadistic railway magnate and his ambitious wife. In this world that is on the brink of modernity, Marian must follow the rules established by society or forge her own path.

“I have been fascinated by this period of American history for many years and now NBC it has given me the opportunity to bring it to a modern audience. Couldn’t be more thrilled and excited. The truth is that the United States is a wonderful country with a rich and varied history, and nothing could give me more pleasure than being the person to bring that fascinating history to the screen,” Fellowes told Variety.

According Deadlines, NBC he initially began working with Fellowes on the series in 2012, during the peak of Downton Abbey’s popularity, but the timing wasn’t quite right, so the series was “put on the backburner,” said filmmaker Fellowes, whose filmography, almost entirely, are portraits of the aristocracy in the nineteenth century; but different from downton abbeythe new series is set in New York City in the 1880s.

“This is a society that is formed from two disparate groups: old New York families and people with new money,” Fellowes said. “One family thinks that it is much bigger than the other, and the other knows that it is much richer. They fight between the two.”

Actress Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russel and Morgan Spector plays George Russell. Here in a scene from ‘The Gilded Age’.

The historical period called the Golden Age began with the end of the Civil War in the United States, along with great economic changes, the growth of cities and railways, and also, a marked increase in social inequality. The term is due to the book The Gilded Age: A History of Our Days, Mark Twain’s famous satirical novel set in the late 1800s.

Curiosities

Few know that Louisa Jacobson is the daughter of Meryl Streep. Jacobson plays Marian Brook, who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her socialite aunts Agnes (Baranski) and Ada (Nixon). Along with Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer looking for a fresh start, Marian finds herself unintentionally drawn into a social war, between old and new ways.

Filming for the series began in February 2021 in the American coastal city of Newport, Rhode Island, where there are a large number of Gilded Age mansions. Production took place in lavish estates including Chateau-sur-Mer, The Elms and The Breakers mansions.

Sisters Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook are played by Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon (right).

Another historical point used was the Central Troy Historic District in New York, one of the best preserved 19th century urban centers in the United States. Here, several city blocks have been transformed to resemble a Victorian-era street.

Another important aspect of the golden age it’s the locker room. The luxurious costumes characteristic of the time were designed by Kasia Walicka-Maimone, whose previous work includes Moonrise Kingdom (2012), The most violent year (2014) and Truman Capote (2005).

The first chapter lasts an hour and 20 minutes. The second (46 minutes) is now available.