The five books that every man should read in his life, according to Leonardo DiCaprio

He has become one of the leading activists on the issue of climate change and is one of those people who always seem to have something to teach the world (plus he now gets behind the camera as a producer).

The first thing that comes to mind is undoubtedly his films, but the actor wants us to start thinking about booksnot written by him, but great works that have left a mark on his life with good stories and important messages.

According to actorwhile preparing to take on a new character, he begins to investigate everything he can and that has led him to discover a few books interesting that are worthwhile, and has even said in different interviews that, without the booksI probably wouldn’t have gotten as many hits.

What books recommend Leonardo DiCaprio?

Author: F. Scott Fitzgerald

DiCaprio was already Jay Gatsby in the movie Baz Luhrmann, with Tobey Maguire and Elizabeth Debicki, and read the 1920s novel while preparing to become the eccentric and mysterious millionaire. The story takes place after the First World War and tells a story of parties, the spirit of the decade, the jazz age and an impossible love that ends in tragedy.

Author: Ernest Hemingway

Hemingway He is one of the most famous American authors of the 20th century and in history, and DiCaprio said in an interview that it is one of his favorites and has led him to discover many things. Eden’s gardenpublished after the author’s death, is the book he liked the most and tells the story of a writer, his wife and the woman who arrives to form a love triangle between them, and it is famous because it is one of the most different stories of the writer, recognized for its sensitivity.

Author: Richard Yates

The actor starred in the adaptation of this novel with Kate Winslet in 2008. It tells the story of a couple from Connecticut, who dreams of leaving everything behind and living a perfect life in Paris, as they gradually begin to lose themselves and grow further apart.

Author: Nomi Klein

According DiCapriothis book is one of the reasons why he is more committed to the subject of climate change. It was written by a journalist and explains the consequences this has on people’s lives, even if they don’t notice or don’t want to see it.

The actor told WIRED that “it’s about the capitalism and the environment… In the end we have locked ourselves, through capitalism, into an addiction to oil that is incredibly difficult to reverse.”

The last hours of the old sunlight

Author: Tom Hartman

The full name of this book is “The Last Hours of Old Sunshine: The Environmental Crisis, and How to Save the Future“and it was what led DiCaprio to produce his powerful documentaries about what is happening to our planet. The author lays out the main problems we are facing right now, as well as exploring some possible things we could do to change and get out of the environmental problem in which we find ourselves today.