The filming of ‘Renfield’ begins where we will see Nicolas Cage as Dracula

In recent months he has given much to talk about, the title prepared by Universal Pictures focused on Dracula’s assistant who will be in charge of giving life to Nicholas Hoult.

Today has begun the shooting of the film to be directed by Chris McKay (“The Tomorrow War”) and which is based on an original story by Robert Kirkman (“The Walking Dead”) and whose screenplay has been written by Ryan Ridley.

Also in this title we can see Nicolas Cage embodying Count Dracula himself. The actor commented a few weeks ago that he was going to be inspired by Evil one to play the character.

Cage said that “I want the character to stand out in a way that’s unique and different from how we’ve seen him. So I’m thinking of really focusing on the movement of the character. You know, I saw ‘Malignant’ and I thought about what he did with those movements… and even “Ringu” with Sadako…. I want to see what we can explore with the movements and the voice”

It is not the only project focused on the vampire created by Bram Stoker that Universal Pictures prepares. The Oscar winner Chloe Zhao (“Eternals”, “Nomadland”), is preparing an adaptation in the form of a futuristic western. In addition to this title, a version of Dracula directed by Karyn Kusama, a Werewolf starring Ryan Gosling or an adaptation of “The Bride of Frankenstein” are also underway.

Renfield’s character in the novel written by Bram Stoker was a patient in an insane asylum who, despite appearing to suffer from delusions and hallucinations, was actually a servant of Count Dracula.