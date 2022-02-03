the favorites for the Oscar for Best Direction, the category destined for Jane Campion

Related news

Of all the main categories, Best Direction seems to be the most closed prize of the 94th Academy Awards. Jane Campion is the great favorite to win an Oscar that would go to a woman for the third time in its history, the second in a row after Chloe Zhao’s victory last year. The most shocking statistic is that the filmmaker of the power of the dog She will be the first woman in nearly a hundred years to receive more than one directorial nomination.

The race to succeed the director of Nomadland has passed without too many twists during the last months. At the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice and the influential Directors Guild (DGA) the names that have been repeated are those of Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Denis Villeneuve (dune) and Campion herself. At the DGA, Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) completed the nominations, while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association surprised by remembering Maggie Gyllenhall (the dark daughter). The Critics Choice bet again on Anderson and added Guillermo del Toro (the alley of lost souls), back in the awards season after winning the Oscar in this category with his previous work, the shape of water.

The great shadow threat is Ryusuke Hamaguchithe great revelation of cinematographic 2021 thanks to The wheel of fortune and fantasy Y Drive My Car. The latter has become the favorite film of the most important critics associations in the United States, winning in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and the National Board of Critics. The Japanese director has thus moved ahead of other renowned international filmmakers such as Paolo Sorrentino (It was the hand of God), Pedro Almodovar (parallel mothers), Ashgar Farhadi (A hero) and Joachim Trier (the worst person).

In the last decade the directors branch of the Academy has proven to be the most open in the entire organization, leaving room in its nominations for authors from around the world. Pawel Pawlikowski of PolandCold War) and Danish Thomas Vinterberg (Another round) sneaked into the nominations at the photo finishwhile the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón (Rome) and South Korean Bong Joon-ho (parasites) made history by knocking down, in two consecutive years, the historical barrier that for years had been raised against cinema spoken in a language other than English.

If the favorites are finely done with the nomination, it would be the first time in more than 70 years that all candidates had previously applied for the award. The directors of the Academy, who are increasingly eager for surprises, should not be trusted too much. In recent years they left Ben Affleck out of the quintet (argus) and Peter Farrelly (Green Book), directors of future best picture winners, killing favorites like Kathryn Bigelow (The darkest night) and Ridley Scott (Mars). It may seem tricky to say this in a year where the consensus seems to be clear, but in the category of best direction in the most internationalized Academy in its history, anything can happen.

Next, we review, from more to less options to reach the Oscars, the state of the race in the category of best direction.

1. Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Jane Campion on the set of ‘The Power of the Dog’.



The critics and the industry have realized how much they missed Jane Campion when they saw her first film in 12 years. Yes, twelve years have passed since the premiere of Bright Star. Since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where Campion already won the award for best direction, the Netflix film has been the rival to beat in this category. The New Zealander was satisfied almost thirty years ago with the award for best original screenplay for The piano. In the category of best director of 1993, she was defeated, precisely, by another of her potential rivals this year: Steven Spielberg and Schindler’s List.

2. Steven Spielberg for ‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg at the ‘West Side Story’ premiere.



Nine years have passed since Spielberg’s last directorial nomination (Lincoln). The one known as King Midás of Hollywood for decades has verified in his own flesh with his version of West Side Story what is the economic failure of one of its proposals. The director’s first foray into the musical genre should give him a new nomination in this category. If he succeeds, he would equal Billy Wilder’s eight nominations and two awards and would only have two filmmakers with more nominations ahead: Martin Scorsese (9) and William Wyler (12).

3. Denis Villeneuve for ‘Dune’

Denis Villeneuve arriving in Venice with Timothée Chalamet.



The Canadian director has succeeded where a legend like David Lynch failed in the 1980s. Denis Villeneuve is earning a reputation in the press as a director capable of facing impossible challenges, whether it be a short story like The arrivalthe sequel to a cult film like bladerunner or adapt Frank Herbert’s supposedly inadaptable series of novels. As if that weren’t enough, in a year in which adult cinema has continued to struggle to bring viewers into theaters, Dune has been successful enough at the box office for Warner Bros to greenlight a sequel.

4. Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

Kenneth Branagh and his actors in ‘Belfast’.



The recent dismissals of Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck invite us to be somewhat skeptical of actor-led movies in this category. Belfast is more than Kenneth Branagh’s Rome, but if anyone can spot the (hypothetical) claims of the Northern Irish filmmaker, it’s directors like him. It’s unlikely that he’ll miss out on the nominations, but not impossible. Unlike the Cooper and Affleck examples, Branagh was already nominated for his first film more than thirty years ago: Henry Vone of the few (very few) adaptations of Shakespeare that have been finalists in this category.

5. Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s new movie is having a much more satisfying run through awards season than the invisible threada jewel that went unnoticed by the industry and the critics and that the Academy knew how to vindicate in time with six nominations in the main categories. Licorice Pizza is a surprisingly light film for the likes of the Academy, but the success among the voters of Lady Bird It showed that the right film can overcome gender bias. Despite none of his previous eight nominations having materialized (two of him as director of his two films with Daniel Day-Lewis), he is already considered one of the great masters of his generation.

6. Ryusuke Hamaguchi for ‘Drive My Car’

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and his award for best screenplay at Cannes.



In the key months of his career, the Japanese Hamaguchi has focused the conversation on international cinema in 2021 despite competing face to face with directors much more famous and established than him. The awards to drive my car in the major critics associations will at least get voters closer to this ambitious three-hour adaptation of a short story by Haruki Murakami. However, his best chances for a solo nomination are in the best adapted screenplay category.

7. The old acquaintances of the Academy

Joel Coen on the set of ‘Macbeth’.



Three Oscar-winning filmmakers are back in the race this year, but luck doesn’t seem to be on their side. Despite his early Critics Choice nomination, Guillermo del Toro has seen how the alley of lost souls she was ignored in both the producers’ union and the directors’ union. Joel Coen has gone completely unnoticed in his first film without his brother Ethan. the passion to Macbeth has appeared solely to acknowledge Denzel Washington’s performance and Bruno Delbonell’s cinematography. Complete the Adam McKay group and don’t look up. Netflix’s doomsday comedy could be the one shrouded in shadow, though the director’s absence from the directors’ guild suggests the film could make it to the Oscars with only nods for its soundtrack, original screenplay and, perhaps, Leonardo DiCaprio.

8. International directors

Almodóvar, at the English premiere of ‘Parallel Mothers’.



If Hamaguchi is not highlighted by the director (or is not the only international filmmaker nominated, as in 2018 when Rome Y Cold War appeared in the category), the best positioned to enter the nominations are Paolo Sorrentino and Pedro Almodóvar. The Italian has the support of an important Netflix campaign, while the Spanish has had a great presence in the media just before the voting began (with a presence included in the quoted round table of the Hollywood Reporter) and Parallel Mothers has liked much more in the United States than in Spain.

9. The Debutantes

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Garfield.



Maggie Gyllenhaal has conquered with her adaptation of the novel the dark daughter, nominated for its direction at the Golden Globes and awarded for its screenplay at the Venice Film Festival. Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed that directing is also among his talents with Tick, tick… Boom!, a musical that could end up in the category of best film with its tribute to the figure of the playwright Jonathan Larson. The two have won over critics and industry critics with their directorial debuts, but their Academy Award recognition may come in other categories: Adapted Screenplay for Gyllenhaal and Original Song for Miranda (for the popular soundtrack phenomenon from Charm).

