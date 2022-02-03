the fashion of the films and series about the end of the world

“moon fall”

This week it opens in theaters almost everywhere in the world “moon fall”a film with Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley and Donald Sutherland that narrates how the Moon gets out of its orbit to get so close to the Earth that it generates a chaos of floods, the fall of thousands of meteorites, air pollution and an accumulation of catastrophes that practically end life on the planet.

Its director is none other than the German Roland Emmerich, a true expert in the apocalyptic subgenre after films like “Independence Day” (nineteen ninety six), “The day after tomorrow” (2004) and “2012” (2009).

But Emmerich is not the only artist who has taken up projects with the characteristics, dimensions and scope of “Moonfall” in recent months. Although we are not dealing with a precisely new phenomenon (literature and the audiovisual universe have been cultivating it for many decades), neither does it take a brilliant mind to realize that, From the coronavirus pandemic that has been going on for two years, this kind of “apocalyptic fashion” has spread to dozens of movies and series which can be found on almost all streaming platforms.

Why are we so attracted to dystopias? We all perceive a world that is increasingly threatening, hostile, weak and insecure. For this reason, zombies, alien invasions, the ravages of climate change or atomic explosions are just plot excuses, concepts to address fears, anguish, traumas and ghosts that have always permeated social dynamics.

a few weeks ago, “Don’t look up”, a film by Adam McKay about the opposite reactions that are generated when an asteroid heads towards Earth, generated a wide debate on social networks. It is true that it was launched on a very massive platform (Netflix) and with a cast full of figures (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill), but the satirical tone and not without denunciation of the film was attractive to the publicbeyond that the response in terms of artistic assessment was very divided.

On the side of the recent series, “Station Eleven” -transposition of the homonymous novel published in 2014 by Emily St. John Mandel that premiered HBO Max- had an enthusiastic critical reception with its post-apocalyptic bet. In this case, the misadventures of the few survivors of a flu pandemic are addressed with an emphasis on the artists of a traveling company that continues to put on Shakespeare’s plays even in dark times.

“The Walking Dead”

Of course “Eleventh Station” is not an exceptional case of dystopia in this golden age of the series. In fact, the extensive franchise of “The Walking Dead” with its spinoffs (Star+), “Daybreak” (Netflix), “Years and Years” (HBO Max), “The Rain” (Netflix), “The Stand” (Paramount+ and Movistar TV), based on the novel by Stephen King, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix), “The Last Man on Earth” (Star+) and “The Leftovers” -which in various ways “dialogues” with “Station Eleven”- are just some of the multiple bets that address dystopian futures.

If this column started with the new feature film by a permanent worshiper of the apocalyptic like the German Emmerichin this review we should add other filmmakers whose filmographies are plagued by chaos and destruction: Michael Bay (“Armaggedon”, “Transformers”, “The Island”), Zack Snyder (“Dawn of the Dead”, “The Army of the dead”), Danny Boyle (“Sunshine: Solar Alert” and “Extermination”, which later gave rise to a sequel directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo), Edgar Wright (“Muertos de Laughter”, “The World’s End”) and an expert in the zombie subgenre like the legendary George A. Romero.

“Terminators”

In truth, a good part of the most popular franchises of the last decades (either from literary origins or original scripts) could be included within this apocalyptic phenomenon. Or perhaps “The Hunger Games”, “Divergent”, “Mad Max”, “A Quiet Place”, “Planet of the Apes” or “Terminator”to name just a few, don’t they have elements in their themes and aesthetics that allow them to be defined in those terms?

And of course there are more, many more movies: “World War Z”, with Brad Pitt; “I Am Legend”, a new version of Richard Matheson’s book cover with Will Smith; “Children of Men”, by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, with Clive Owen and Julianne Moore; “The War of the Worlds”, a transposition of the classic novel by HG Wells by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise; Alex Garland’s “Annihilation” with Natalie Portman; Cloverfield: Matt Reeves’ “Monster” and “10 Cloverfield Avenue”; “Zombie Land,” with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone; “La Carretera / The Road,” based on Cormac McCarthy’s Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name with Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee; or “12 Monkeys”, a film by Terry Gilliam with Bruce Willis inspired by the short film “La Jetée”, by Chris Marker

And to close this review, as partial as it is arbitrary, we will include -why not- an animated Pixar film such as the extraordinary “WALL-E”, Korean proposals such as “Train to Busan / Zombie Invasion” or “Snowpiercer”, by Bong Joon-ho (the same from “Parasite”), which later inspired the homonymous series; and even a film by Lars von Trier like “Melancholia”, with Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The end of the world from the most different causes and in its most diverse forms and scope. apocalypse now Apocalypse always.