The exercise that Jennifer Aniston does is one of the most effective to strengthen the belly – Revista Para Ti

Jennifer Aniston shared a video in which she shows how she trains her abdomen and it is an exercise that has many benefits: we tell you how to achieve it.

Jennifer Aniston looks splendid and usually to share with his followers on social media Healthy habits which has been going on for years.

From their skin and hair care routines, up to their smoothies They have been part of their publications and obtained many likes.

On this occasion, the 56 year old actress showed how to do side Plank, which is achieved by supporting the body on the side, holding on with the elbow and the side of the supporting foot. Must be contract the abdomen, so that don’t arch your spine. Then, the free arm and leg are raised, bringing it up to hip height. Jennifer performed this exercise with a high degree of difficulty, as he did a wide leg lift that takes a lot of practice.

With patience and perseverance it is possible to achieve it and for this it is very useful to go through the intermediate steps:

1- Side plank with the leg supported: to become aware of the muscles that we must activate to maintain balance, it is the first step.

2-Strict side plank, bringing the knee to the chest: having achieved the previous position and gained strength, we can encourage ourselves to raise the leg by flexing it, towards the abdomen.

3- Lateral plank raising the leg: we can also do lateral elevations. Once dominance and strength are achieved, we can start testing Jennifer’s version.

Benefits of the iron or plank

A side plank It strengthens your obliques and your entire torso, which is very beneficial – in turn – for a stronger back. They also strengthen the shoulders, arms, and upper back muscles, making it a very complete exercise.