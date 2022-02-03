The evil side of Emma Stone when playing Cruella

Pitching one of its most memorable villains against a fearsome new enemy, Disney’s Cruella is one of the studio’s darkest films yet, according to star Emma Stone.

The live action story of 101 Dalmatianswhich was released recently, is set in a punk-inspired London world of Vivienne Westwood, with a ’70s rock-influenced soundtrack and all manner of afghans, long skirts and wet-look boots.

Stone plays Cruella De Vil whose rebelliousness has yet to reach the point of skinning Dalmatians in the name of haute couture.

Cruella, an ambitious fashion designer, then crosses paths with the formidable Baroness Von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson, ready to use her power, influence and even violence to crush the young women who want to unseat her from her fashion empire.

“I spent decades playing what my mother used to call ‘good women in dresses,'” Thompson said. “Now I have to play an evil woman, with dresses. But, what dresses”.

The glamorous outfits not only turn the screen into a runway, but also mark Cruella’s transformation throughout the film, from rebellious schoolgirl to bitter rival hell-bent on sabotaging the Baroness’s designs.

Spectacular pieces include a punk-inspired 18-metre train dress trailing behind a garbage truck in central London.

“It was just phenomenal, nothing you can even remotely use in real life,” Stone said. “That’s really the moment where you say, ‘I’m in a movie … this is never going to happen in reality.'”

Disney never considered another option other than having Emma Stone to embody the most extravagant and charismatic villain in its catalog, Cruella de Vil, in the film that reviews the character’s life.

“I honestly don’t know, I have no idea, but they obviously saw something evil and terrible in me. And I appreciate it,” says the actress.

After the success of maleficentDisney wanted to continue exploring the origins of its antagonists and thought that, like Warner Bros did with Joker, the character of Cruella de Vil enjoyed the same ability to generate empathy and rejection as to shoot a feature film that analyzed her origin. The result is cruel.

Stone has thus joined the list of stars who in recent years have starred in films that tell the version of the bad guy in history: Joaquín Phoenix in JokerAngelina Jolie in maleficentMargot Robbie in birds of prey or Tom Hardy in Venom.

“We have always been interested in knowing what leads a person to live in their darkest side – analyzes Stone-. To inhabit those parts that one hides or that one comes to think about but that are too cruel or socially unacceptable”, she refers.

The actress compares the attraction generated by antagonists to horror movies. “They are a catharsis for the public,” she says. EFE

Villain. At the center of the film Cruella, Emma Stone, the 32-year-old star, puts herself in the shoes of the mythical villain of animated films, previously played by Glenn Close.

New Cruella

Emma Stone accepted the role despite the fact that Glenn Close had set the bar very high in the two films that Disney shot with a cast of flesh and blood.

But Stone found that Dodie Smith’s novel, which first introduced the character in 1956, gave even more detail about the character. “In the book she is bad, but really. She gave me a lot of details to contribute,” she recounts. Nearly 65 years after that novel, Cruella and her quirkiness are back in fashion.