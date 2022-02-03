The dinosaur

By Edgardo Peretti

In 1993, the American filmmaker Steven Spielberg released his first version of the film “Jurassic Park” (Jurassic Park for us) with which he pocketed a truckload of dollars and to date, almost three decades later, he is already in his eighth version, and -for sure – one more on the way.

One remembers that at the beginning of the seventies the debate about the effectiveness of “Yankee cultural penetration” was still valid, which -in chronological time- fell into disuse; a little because the well-known serial chewers of gum resolve their differences with a pure bombshell (atomic, if necessary) or with some revolution, and a little because they have been winning the cultural battle by beating, literally writing.

And even if you refuse, you know that you are losing. And for a win. The reference to the film of this genius of cinema (author of works much more transcendent and notable than these bodrios “pochocleros”) is a point that can be taken as a measure. What will happen to us humans when we keep trying our best to survive and we can’t?

Appealing to the use of my own time machine, I proposed a modest exercise, taking at my discretion the use of the clock, the calendar and the “Bristol” Almanac.

According to my proposal, I have placed an advanced seventh grade student, class of 1971 (13 years old) from a primary school in this city, obviously, with the training, time, contingency, scenario and technology of half a century ago, in conditions to compete with a current student, let’s say university or tertiary, about twenty years old, in the same knowledge patterns.

We could come to the aid of a questionnaire of a hundred questions, “multiple choice”, on general culture, for both students.

I do not have to say that the result would be overwhelmingly favorable, perhaps in a ratio of three to one, in favor of the student who comes from the past. Is it a superior mind? No. He was raised in a high-density, encyclopedic, high-pressure system with a wide spectrum of knowledge at his disposal.

Is the university/tertiary student lacking in intellect? No. It is likely that you enjoy certain qualifying or demanding licenses, unusual and unthinkable in another time, but it is not outside of what the system classifies as normal.

Let’s move on. Let’s place the seventh grader (1971) in the same position with Catalina, my three and a half year old niece/granddaughter, about to enter the room of 4, but not with a questionnaire but with a cell phone in the middle.

Does anyone doubt what will happen? The pre-adolescent, recent winner of the certification against someone older and with a school career than him, is left unsettled; not only because he won’t know how to handle it, but because he doesn’t know what it is.

Meanwhile, Catalina will know how to activate it and with her clever little fingers she will be looking for the drawing of Pepa the piggy or some popular song for her taste. And she’ll do fine until she gets tired, she or the drummer. Abusing the magic that our imagination provides us, that boy may today be an adult who manages with absolute comfort and fluidity in the networks in everything virtual, and even goes through that action with excess, as happens with most of that age group. .

It may also be that it has been left out of the system, for various reasons. Not even capable of handling an ATM, except for an electronic payment or online order or a shift at a bank.

That person, that individual is a dinosaur on its way to extinction. And he knows it, but he doesn’t care; the world is already too complex to navigate with his reality and he aspires to survive with what he has. The other, the one who knows how to do everything, canchero with his various devices and platforms, is also a species in danger of disappearing soon, but he doesn’t worry so much; As long as Jurassic Park remains open and Spielberg continues to lag behind, he has guaranteed refuge.

The problem will be when they close it.