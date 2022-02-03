The core of the Earth is cooling faster than previously thought and these could be the consequences – El Financiero

Since its formation, the Earth has released large amounts of heat from the interior to the surface, primarily driving mantle convection and a series of tectonic activities.

These processes can stop due to an inevitable loss of heat from the interior of the Earth. But,How long could it take for our planet to cool down??

This concern led researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology to tackle the problem quantitatively, by understanding the thermal conductivity of deep Earth materials under relevant conditions.

“The boundary between the Earth’s core and mantle, where the solid silicate mantle is in direct contact with the molten iron core, is known as Earth’s greatest thermal boundary with a significantly steep thermal gradient, which has served as the main driving force of mantle dynamics throughout the entire history of the solid Earth”, explains the study led by Motohiko Murakami.

“This measurement system allowed us to show that the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite (a very dense mixture of iron and magnesium silicates) is about 1.5 times higher than previously assumed,” says Murakami.

The data suggest that the heat flux from the core to the mantle is also greater than previously thought. Increased heat flux, in turn, increases mantle convection and accelerates the Earth cooling.

“This can cause the Tectonic plates, which is kept going by convective movements of the mantle, slow down faster than the researchers expected based on previous heat conduction values,” explains Murakami.

Murakami and his colleaguesas also showed that “rapid cooling of the mantle will change stable mineral phases at the core-mantle boundary.”

“Our results could give us a new perspective on the evolution of the Earth’s dynamics. They suggest that Earth, like the other rocky planets Mercury and Mars, is cooling and going dormant much faster than expected.”

What would be the consequences?

As the study results point out, cooling can cause the dacceleration of tectonic plates.

“This study offers a new view of the main geological process that affects the rocky planets (like the Earth): the speed at which they cool down, ”he explained to the BBC World Paul Byrne, Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, United States.

“Mars, Mercury, and the Moon have cooled so much over the past 4.5 billion years that, geologically speaking, they are essentially inert. Therefore, unlike the Earth, Mars, Mercury and the Moon do not have tectonic plates”, added the expert.