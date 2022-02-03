The controversies in Concacaf on this date FIFA

In the Concacaf matches that were played for the World Cup qualifiers, there were incidents that caused controversy and here we mention them

The triple FIFA date left some controversies in the concacaf, from a cold that froze the Honduran team, to penalties that were not sanctioned, as well as line-ups with players with Covid-19.

then in ESPNDigital we compile each of the controversies that occurred in the triple billboard of the Octagonal in the area, which is three games away from reaching its end and defining the places for Qatar 2022.

Honduras freezes

The Central American team visited the United States to close the FIFA date. The catrachos, who are already eliminated, were measured at Allianz Field in Minnesota and temperatures reached -18 degrees Celsius once the match began.

Even at halftime, Honduras made three changes. The players that came out were Diego Rodríguez, Romell Quioto and Luis López but Quioto and López suffered due to the intense cold.

The wind chill reached as low as -30 degrees Celsius and because of that both players were given care to prevent frostbite. ‘Buba’ López was given a serum to counteract hypothermia.

El Salvador threatened not to play

For the duel against El Salvador against Canada, the Central American team threatened not to play by not showing up due to differences with the Federation of their country since it did not comply with the economic prizes that it promised to the players.

However, after a few hours, the players decided to play for the fans, their families and themselves. “As a united group, we have decided to play and give everything to keep this illusion of a country alive. We will play for ourselves, our families and our fans. Despite having these unfortunate actions, which affect the concentration and focus that a game of this level,” they wrote in a statement.

In the end, they fell 0-2 to Canada, who remain undefeated in the Concacaf Octagon.

Presumed alignment with positive players for Covid-19

In the duel between Jamaica and Costa Rica, which ended with a victory for the Ticos by 0-1, it was alleged that two players participated in the match being positive for Covid-19. According to the head doctor of the Jamaican Football Federation, Guyan Arscott, the players participated with this condition against the Reggae Boyz.

In an interview with the local media Jamaica-Gleaner, Arscott confessed that there were six positive cases, of which three were players and two of these were active in the match.

“I can confirm that there were six Costa Ricans who gave [positivo para COVID-19]. Three were non-players and three were players. One player was isolated because testing on him was considered to be relatively new,” Arscott said.

So far, the Costa Rican Federation has not issued a statement in this regard, nor has Concacaf.

In Jamaica they accuse Costa Rica of playing with positives for covid – 19 and they will complain to FIFAhttps://t.co/LNxMmp9XQS — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 3, 2022

Technical failures in the Azteca

Panama’s coach, Thomas Christiansen, had problems with the audio in the conference after the game against Mexico, for which he complained to the organizers and even threatened to leave the press room at one point.

“El Azteca lame…, but the press conference”, said the coach of Panama, “what a disaster” added Christiansen.

Christiansen struggled throughout the conference, due to reporters’ questions not being heard and a buzzing noise blocking the answers from the Panama coach, which sparked his anger.

The penalties of the last date

On the last date, there were three controversial plays in the area. One in the match between Mexico and Panama, another in El Salvador against Canada and finally one in the United States against Honduras.

First, Reggie Cannon of the United States took a penalty on Diego Rodriguez in Minnesota. In the repetition, it is clear how Cannon stepped on the catracho when the score was 1-0 in favor of the Americans; however, the whistle did not mark the maximum penalty.

Diego Lainez caused the penalty with which Mexico won. picture 7

Then, Canada’s Tajon Buchanan brought down a Salvadoran player at Cuscatlán when the game was 0-0 around the 64th minute, but the whistle didn’t score the penalty either and in the end the score ended in favor of the Canadians 0-2.

Finally, Abdiel Ayarza, from Panama, gave Diego Lainez a penalty, which many thought was not sanctionable; however, the whistle signaled the foul and awarded the charge with which the Tricolor prevailed over the canaleros.