The Christmas card of the Kardashian clan arrives this year loaded with casualties | Big Bang

The Kardashians They always do everything in a big way, but this year their traditional Christmas greeting has been rather small. The Christmas card that kim kardashian, his mother and his sisters usually send their relatives to congratulate them on the holidays this 2021 They have nothing to do with those of previous years.

In addition to having opted for the tracksuit and not having a trace of glitter, party dresses or any shine, this year only the matriarch Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her children and Khloé and hers appear on the postcard. In other words, in addition to not having any trace of anyone’s partner, Neither have Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner posed for the camera. nor the children who have these.

Another hallmark of this 2021 postcard is that it does not contain any Christmas or festive motif, something that, although it has already been seen in the ‘kardashian kristmas’ of other years, is undoubtedly remarkable; Well, despite the fact that they do not usually dress as Santa Claus to congratulate their loved ones on Christmas, the Kardashian clan does tend to dress up and even in 2012 they even posed with glasses of champagne.

They are not at their best

Although some of the Kardashians have wanted to continue with their Christmas tradition, the reality is that this 2021 some of them are not at their best. Especially Kylie Jenner, who has kept a low profile since eight people died last November in a stampede that took place at a concert by her partner, rapper Travis Scott, which was held under the name Astroworld Music Festival.

For her part, everything points to the fact that Kourtney Kardashian also did not want to appear in the family Christmas greeting to keep firm her decision to move away a little more from social networks and her sisters’ business.

Finally, little is known about the absence of Kendall Jenner Although some network users have ventured to suggest that the model and businesswoman could be very focused on taking care of herself right now, because according to herself she has raised on her social networks, For some time now he has been trying to cope with anxiety.

There were some alternative congratulations

Although they did not join the family card, both Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian posted their own Christmas greetings on their Instagram profiles. Kendall chose to upload two photos of her dressed up in front of a Christmas tree to wish her followers happy holidays and Kylie, who had not posted anything to her networks since the Astroworld tragedy, published that a photo of her mother when He was young to wish his friends and fans a merry Christmas. Of course, the model limited the comments on her post so that those who do not follow her cannot comment on her Christmas.