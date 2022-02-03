the cars that catch fire the most are not electric… or gasoline; are the hybrids, according to study

Although we have heard of several fires in electric cars, one of the most notorious cases was that of the Chevrolet Bolt recently, a study by AutoInsuranceEZ shows that it is least likely that these cause a fire than gasoline cars or hybrid vehicles.

According to the auto insurance quote, hybrid vehicles They were involved in approx. 3,475 fires For each 100,000 sold, while the cnights on gasoline They were 1,530.

On the other hand, electric vehicle fires were only 25 per 100,000 sold. Thus, hybrid cars seem to be the more dangerous for fires, followed by gasoline fires.

These figures have some logic, because, after all, gasoline cars depend on combustion to move, while the transfer of energy used by the electric ones does not imply that anything is burned.

In addition, we are more likely to see a fire from a gasoline car after a collision, than a fire in an electric car, simply because the electric vehicles they are not so common on the highways like the gasoline ones.

The study also delved into the recalls related to fires filed with the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA, for its acronym in English) in 2020 and what was discovered was that the gasoline vehicles were subjected to many more due to fire risk.





The electric vehicles stayed in second place and the hybrids in third during that year. However, it’s important to note that limiting the recall investigation to 2020 meant that analysts missed most of the Chevrolet Bolt’s recalls of the year. 2021.

According to the data collected by the company, the hyundai elantra was the one that obtained the highest number of units called for review with 430,000, and only one was affected.

On the other hand, the electric vehicle that obtained the highest number of units called for review was the hyundai kona with 82,000. Let us remember that even this electric stopped being sold and produced in Korea due to problems that caused your battery.



Hyundai Kona burning down in South Korea. The car is now out of production due to battery problems.

The hybrid and electric recalls were related to battery problems. Big difference compared to the gasoline recalls that were for problems with fuel leaks, electrical shorts Y anti-lock brake systems (ABS).

With these data, what Elon Musk has said for a long time about fires in combustion cars being more common would have more support. Even the CEO of Tesla has written on the company blog defending his cars, arguing that a fire it would be fatal in case it happened in a gasoline car.

According to Musk, the press came To cover plus the fires of Tesla electric cars, although there were higher records of incidents caused by gasoline vehicles; However, the businessman tweeted that now that the big car companies begin their electrification, there will be much fewer notes of electric cars burning.

Now that the big automotive advertisers are making EVs, you will see far fewer articles about EVs catching on fire. It is not surprising that internal combustion engine cars have a tendency to combust externally too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

Is a car fire dangerous?

In addition to knowing which cars were more prone to fires, the company also found out how dangerous they could be, since, according to the National Fire Prevention Association of the United States, it is estimated that 560 people died in 2018 from automobile fires in that country, and most of these fatal fires they were caused by collisions.

It is enough to remember the case that we told you recently of the Lamborghini Aventador that was completely consumed on the Carretera del Sol towards Acapulco, in Mexico, after crashing into the retaining wall.



Tesla Model S burning in California after crash

According to the experts consulted for the study, electric car fires are harder to turn off because batteries can be very difficult to cool down.

Because of this, they can turn on their own because they are very hot. These batteries can take up to a whole day to cool down, so they need to be watched for a long time to make sure they don’t catch fire again.

But while the electric car fires last longer and sometimes they are more intense than gasoline fires, not necessarily they are more dangerous.

Additionally, most vehicle fires are caused by a crash.

This is how you prevent a car fire

On the other hand, since gasoline and hybrid car fires are much more common, experts advise paying attention to the quick changes in fuel or oil levels, as well as any oil leak or electrical problems.

For example, if you recently had an oil change, but notice that oil was spilled, that can be a risk.

Others security measures They are: make sure you don’t have any loose wires and never forget to turn off the car and remove the key from the ignition when refueling.

According to the experts consulted, the best way to avoid a fire in your car is to optimal maintenance of the car as a well maintained vehicle will have fewer chances to catch fire