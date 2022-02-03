The best movies about American football

This list that we bring to you is a selection of emotional films about the power of achieving your dreams and goals, some based on real events, others with a touch of fiction and a very special one that will make you tear up, so prepare the popcorn are you ready?.

Next Sunday, February 13, you cannot miss the VLI Super Bowl together with your whole family or friends, through the Azteca 7 screen, because only with the halftime show it promises to be 100.

Find out!

The legends of Hip Hop In Da House. Watch the official trailer for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.



As we know, emotions and action don’t just stay in the game area, they can also be seen reflected in the seventh art. For this reason, we took on the task of presenting you 7 epic movies about American football. Stories that undoubtedly have their high dose of drama, motivation and laughter.

Live a movie Super Bowl LVI by Azteca 7!

From the pitch to the big screen

1.- Little Giants (Release date: 1994)

The actor Rick Moranis, plays Danny O’Shea, who is the coach of the Pee-Wee Cowboys, a small Ohio football team. And he has always had a rivalry with his brother Kevin (Ed O’Neill) a professional soccer player who has gained great popularity during his career. Now Kevin is coming back to town with his own league and Danny won’t sit idly by and put together his own team. That tilin!

2.- Any Given Sunday (Release date: 1999)

Starring Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid and Jamie Foxx. In this tape we see the team Los Miami Sharks as they are descending and to stay in their position, coach Tony D’amato, places a talented beginner in the game even though the new owner of the team does not like it. This movie lets us see the participation of 2 of the best players in the history of the NFL: Jim Brown Y Lawrence Taylor.

3.- The water carrier (Release date: 1998)

From the first movies Adam Sandler beside Rob Schneider. We see Bobby Boucher, a guy in his thirties with very few skills. He is the “water carrier” of the University of Louisiana Cougars team and is both teased by his teammates and overprotective by his mother. he does not lead a happy life. Fed up with the team about him, he decides to approach Coach Klein (Henry Winkler), who leads the Mud Dogs team at Louisiana State University, asking him to be a water carrier for them. Was it really his best decision?

4.- Duel of the Titans (Release date: 2000)

One of the best recommendations of this line. Based on real events, Denzel Washington who plays Herman Boone, an African-American coach, is assigned to coach a Virginia high school team in ’71, when the white and African-American schools unite. Despite a rocky start for Boone, he manages to get his team on the right track. This film shows how the group becomes the unifying symbol of the black community as the boys learn to get along and trust each other.

5.- The Substitutes (Release date: 2000)

With the strike of the National Football League, the Washington Sentinels had the scope to reach the final, but since they cannot count on their main players, they make the decision to temporarily hire a group of fans to show what they are. facts. Who would have thought that the substitute Keanu Reeveswould he become the great John Wick?

6.- The Hidden Truth (Release date: 2015)

This film starring Will Smith, is not the classic story about playing and winning a game, since it focuses more on the medical aspect by revealing the severe and irreversible damage that professional soccer players can suffer after years of giving themselves completely in each game. The story, based on real events, has as its starting point the death of Mike Webster, a well-known retired Pittsburgh Steelers player who exhibited symptoms of mental instability before his death. As a result of this unfortunate event, as well as the tragic deaths of other former members of the same team, the medical examiner Bennet Omalu (Will Smith) discovers a hidden truth that makes many of the NFL uncomfortable.

7.- A Possible Dream (Release date: 2009)

And to close with a flourish, we recommend A Possible Dream, starring Sandra Bullockwho made her the creditor of a Oscar award Y Golden Globe in the category of Best actress. It tells the story of Michael Oher, a homeless person, but his life will change when Leigh Anne Tuohy can’t help but give him shelter and decides to invite him to her house. What Michael does not imagine is that Leigh’s family will gradually become the family he never had and will motivate him to fight for his dreams as he discovers his true talent and is in the field. of American football. It should be noted that it is also based on real events.

Bonus Point: The Texas Champion (Release Date: 2015)

It is a film based on the life of the college football player freddie steinmark, and an adaptation of the book Courage Beyond The Game: The Freddie Steinmark Story. Starring Finn Wittrock, Sarah Bolger, Aaron Eckhart, Robin Tunney, and Michael Reilly Burke. About the difficult stage of the player, after being diagnosed with cancer after winning the national title in 1969.

How are you? Do you remember any other tape with this sports theme?

Don’t miss this Sunday, February 13, all the excitement of Super Bowl LVI on the screen of Azteca 7

You are on the right channel!