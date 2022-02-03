The best Motorola mobile arrives this month as a premium high-end

Motorola is preparing to launch one of the most interesting phones of the year. Everything indicates that this same month of February the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will make an appearance in the West. The company introduced this very device in China a couple of months ago, so we know almost all of its features and design. will come as a premium high end to compete with the main devices from Samsung, Xiaomi or Apple. However, expect a very attractive price.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be one of the best high-end

It is impossible to predict the sales or success of this device prior to its introduction. What we can know is that, on paper, it will be one of the most attractive devices on the market today. Motorola has left trifles and has included the most interesting hardware in this Edge 30 Pro.

OLED screen with 144 Hz refresh rate

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal storage UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 50+50+2 MP

Metal and glass body

5,000 mAh battery with fast charging 68W

These are some of the features that this device will release when it is officially presented. It is expected to arrive with the same hardware as the Chinese version and only some name and network details will change.

Motorola in the TOP, again

Motorola has been offering mobile devices for several years. high-end decaf. The company has not finished clarifying with prices, processor choices and marketing. This 2022 has improved the most important part, the smartphone.

East Motorola Edge 30 Pro it is a competent smartphone capable of beating other very important high-end devices. If you set an attractive price between the 600 and 700 euros/dollars we could be facing the resurgence of Motorola in the high end. How about?