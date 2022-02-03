The best memes left by Diego Lainez’s controversial penalty in Mexico vs. Panama

The best memes of Diego Lainez’s controversial penalty in Mexico vs. Panama (Photo: Twitter/@Quedesing)

Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 on the field of Aztec stadium and approached the Qatar World Cup 2022; however, he did it with a controversial penalty caused by Diego Lainez that caused the fury of the fans canalerosbut that also generated laughter in some Aztec followers, who filled the social networks with memes about the action.

One of the first topics that was remembered was the popular hashtag #NoEraPenal, which went viral in 2014 after Mexico was left out of the Brazil World Cup for a fault on Arjen Robbenwith which the Netherlands they managed to tie the score in the last minutes of the round of 16.

In that year, Rafael Marquez committed the infraction that was highly criticized by the fans, who massively considered that it had been an unfair marking, so on this occasion, after the Mexico’s victory over Panama in the Octagonal, some users questioned the double standard of measuring actions.

From a small rat that pretends to be a blind man, to the face of Diego Lainez on the body of Robbendifferent images circulated on social networks about what happened on the pitch of the Aztec stadium.

In addition, one of the most controversial matches in the history of the Mexican team was also remembered, because in the 2015 Gold Cupthe Tricolor got the pass to the final with a penalty on the hour before Panama; however, that fault was never explained by the whistler and the reason why the fault had been signaled was never known.

That game was harshly judged by the fans, both Mexican and Panamanian, for what went down in history as one of the most unusual moments of the continental competitionwhere Mexico was favored by arbitration, which is why this day was also remembered.

disney movie, Ratatouillealso appeared to remember the penalty with which Mexico advanced to the final of the 2015 Gold Cupbecause they took advantage of the image of Anton Ego when trying a dish, you have a memory of your childhood.

Eventually the users of the social networks diversified the ridicule and pointed out that the maximum penalty had been given away in order to access the Qatar World Cup 2022since tonight it was crucial for the Mexican team to get the three points.

The Mexican press earned one of the jokes, because again the penalty was one of the reasons for debate in different opinion tableswhich is why some users put this moment as the perfect pretext to generate conversation around a controversial action in the match.

Some others implied that the Salvadoran whistler, Ivan Bartonwould have left the field of Aztec stadium with suitcases full of money, because they put the image of an episode of the Simpsons to illustrate the idea as a joke.

The referee was even recriminated by the players and coaching staff of Panamasince the maximum penalty was awarded in the final stretch of the match and frustrated the result that the Central American team was getting in one of the most complicated fields of the tie.

At a press conference, the Danish strategist Thomas Christiansen also attacked the integrity of the refereeing body and the office of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee), as he argued that the action should have been reviewed and dared to say the popular phrase of Luis Aragonés: “You had to win civilly or criminally”.

