The best 10 Disney+ movies (updated 2022)

When one thinks of Disney, a multitude of animated films that have marked our childhood come to mind. However, the North American company has much more than that today. A good proof of this is the Catalogue of your video on demand platform Disney+, which has a huge cast of original and own content, especially movies. That is precisely what we want to talk to you about today.

And then you will find a list with the top 10 disney+ movies. To try to avoid being repetitive, we have drawn up a list with a wide variety of genres, themes and franchises, so that it is not only dominated by Marvel, Star Wars or Pixar content. Without further delay, we leave you with this magnificent cast of films that you cannot lose track of.

Top 10 Disney+ Movies

star wars series

Star Wars needs no introduction. It is one of the most popular film franchises in the history of cinema, if not the most. At Disney+ you not only have the nine films that make up the main plot, but also spin-offs such as Rogue One or Han Solo, as well as much other content from the universe created by George Lucas. An essential saga, whether you are a fan of space science fiction or not.

Logan

A part of the people who are fans of the seventh art do not enjoy superhero movies because they consider it too light. However, the genre has also had exponents of very different significance. This is the case of Logan, a film about the X-Men Wolverine starring Hugh Jackman. In it, a Wolverine already retired from his work as a hero is forced to carry out one last mission: to protect a girl who could be the last hope of the mutants.

Avatar

One of the highest-grossing movies in history is part of the Disney+ catalog since it is a 20th Century Fox production. Avatar tells us about how, in the future, humanity travels to another planet inhabited by intelligent beings to extract a mineral that could save the Earth. However, war veteran Jake Sully begins to see his principles compromised when he meets Neytiri, a native of Pandora.

Pirates of the Caribbean Saga

If you think of Johnny Depp, it is likely that the first image that comes to mind is that of Captain Jack Sparrow. His mythical character is that mythical thanks to the legendary Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which tells us about pirates, sea battles, curses and all kinds of incredible secrets. In Disney +, in addition, you can find not only the original trilogy, but also the two sequels that followed.

avengers series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dozens of movies to its credit for all tastes and starring all the well-known heroes of the comic book studio. However, the biggest popcorn show is in the Avengers movies. The first already marked a before and after in superhero movies, but Infinity War and Endgame took the social impact of the seventh art even further.

Toy Story Saga

Pixar is one of the great responsible for making 3D animation what it is today. And Toy Story, probably its best representative. The entire franchise of toys that come to life when there are no humans around is available on Disney+ to allow us to relive all the magic of some of the best animated adventures in history, which also talk about childhood, adolescence and leaving the past behind.

Kingsman: Secret Service

Action cinema is often mistreated by critics, but there are works that go beyond any prejudice. Something like that happens with Kingsman: Secret Service, an irreverent action and espionage movie that tells us about a troubled young man who is invited to join the British secret service to participate in the most dangerous missions in the country. The mastery behind the camera of Matthew Vaughn makes us enjoy some of the best shot action scenes of recent times.

The Lion King

The traditional animation of the Disney classics has accompanied us in many stages of our lives and although each one has their favorites, there is little room for interpretation when choosing the best of them: The Lion King. In this wonderful story about family, power, failure, ambitions, friendship and solidarity, an exiled lion blamed for a terrible family tragedy begins a new life beyond the land that one day should belong to him.

the great showman

There is also room for the musical genre on Disney +. The Great Showman is one of the best-rated representatives of the genre in recent years thanks to a stellar cast led by Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya, an unforgettable soundtrack and a multitude of emotional moments that will stay with us forever. . A must watch movie.

Alien, the eighth passenger

The acquisition of Fox allowed Disney to add movies from genres they didn’t usually cover to their catalogue. This is the case of Alien, the eighth passenger, one of the best cult movies of all time. In this space adventure, the crew of a ship are awakened when they come into contact with a mysterious alien transmission. When the creature enters the Nostromo they will begin to live their greatest nightmare.