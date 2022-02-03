The Atlas will receive Pumas with a capacity of 90% in the Jalisco Stadium

This Sunday the Atlas of Guadalajara will receive the UNAM Pumas in the second leg of the semifinal of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League in which the Jalisco Stadium will be able to count on 90% of its capacity for the match in which the Rojinegros arrive with a 1-0 advantage after winning the first leg at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

As has been a constant prior to the matches of the final phase of the Liga MX, the league authorities, the local club and the government authorities, held the meeting to establish the security protocols that will be carried out during the match. back of the semi-final between Atlas against Pumas, where it was approved that the stadium has a capacity of 90%, as well as other guidelines that will have to be followed.

Through a statement issued by the league, it was announced that at the meeting “Officials from the Guadalajara City Council were present, from the Civil Protection and Fire Departments, Municipal Public Security, Inspection and Regulations, State Road Police, Security Private, representatives of Club Atlas and the Commissioner of the LIGA BBVA MX”.

In addition, it was reported that there will be more than 1,450 elements from the different institutions who will be part of the operation to preserve order and take care of sanitary measures during the game.

Some of the agreements reached are the following:

There will be a module for the application of rapid antigen tests, which will be carried out randomly among attendees and staff.

In accordance with the provisions of the law, the authorities will have Zero Tolerance towards those who violate the regulations and disturb the order inside and outside the stadium.

The routes and accesses for the Clubs were specified, as well as the location and protection of the entertainment groups.

The reminder was made that it is forbidden to enter with flags, rags, cardboard, confetti, etc.

The Protocol Against Discriminatory and Offensive Acts was reviewed. Highlighting the phases of: public attention call, two-minute suspension, five-minute suspension with players in locker rooms; In addition to highlighting that incurring in these arrests of the party can lead to the opening of a file by the Disciplinary Commission, which could be sanctioned administratively or even vetoed.

Atlas players celebrating their goal in the semi-final first leg/Jam Media

The second leg of the semifinal of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League Come in Atlas against Pumas will be played this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the Jalisco Stadium, where the Rojinegros arrive with a 1-0 advantage on aggregate, so a tie with any result or losing by one goal will give them the pass to the final after being in second place in the general table during the regular phase.