‘The Alley of Lost Souls’, by Guillermo del Toro, gets three nominations at the BAFTA 2022 – El Financiero

The Mexican director Guillermo del Toro has been recognized within the nominations for the BAFTA awards in its 2022 edition thanks to the film the alley of lost soulswhich was nominated for three technical categories prior to a delivery ceremony that is planned to take place in person next March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

The shortlists for which it will compete are those of best cinematography (Dan Laustsen), best production design (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau) and best costume design (Luis Sequeira). The list is led by the sci-fi thriller dunesby Denis Villeneuve, with 11 nominations and the western The Power of the Dogby Jane Campion, with eight.

Movies like Belfastby Kenneth Branagh, competes for six triples while No Time to Die led his character James Bond to excel in five categories like Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson and the musical by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story.

will be 7 thousand members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts who will decide the winners through their vote. in the award of best filmone of the most important delivery, compete Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Dune, Licorice Pizza Y The Power of the Dog.

For best actress Lady Gaga got her second nomination to the BAFTAs for his role in House of Gucciwhere it will compete with Joanna Scanlan (After Love), Emily Jones (coda), Alan Haim (Licorice Pizza), Tessa Thompson (passing) Y Renate Reinsve (The worst person in the world).

What best actor benedict cumberbatch It represents The Power of the Dog beside Stephen Graham (boiling point), adeel akhtar (Ali & Ava), Mahershala Ali (swan song), Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up) Y Will Smith (king richard).