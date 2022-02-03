Ten celebrities who survived cancer – People – Culture

According to experts, the Cancer It is a disease that occurs when cells multiply uncontrollably and spread to the surrounding tissues. It is so serious that annually it takes the lives of 33,100 people, only in Colombia, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

And of course the Famous They are not saved from being part of the large number of people who suffer from it. But, to provide a little hope, we tell you 10 of the artists who have managed to overcome cancer.

Robert DeNiro

Niro he suffered from prostate cancer in the early 2000s.”The cancer is in its early stages, so the doctors treating him expect a full and speedy recovery.“, reported at the time the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’.

In different interviews, he has assured that early detection was essential, since it was in the initial stages.

hassam

The famous humorist Gerly Hassam Gómez Parra, commonly known as Hassam, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that he explained fills the bones and bone marrow with plasma cells, in 2019.

“Thank God, my job has allowed me to pay for a policy that covers the treatment, but not everyone can.”, he wrote on his Instagram account when he had to go through the harsh therapies against the disease.

Some time later, the humorist announced that he no longer had cancer cells in his marrow thanks to chemotherapy.

Olivia Newton-John

The remembered co-star of the emblematic film ‘Grease‘, surpassed breast cancer three times.

The actress suffered from the condition for the first time in 1992 – during a time when she alternated acting with singing – and, through therapies, managed to control the disease.

In 2013, 21 years later, the hidden evil resurfaced and, although she managed to control it again, a new diagnosis completely demotivated her in 2018.

Kristina Lilley

The renowned Colombian soap opera villain Kristina Lilley, who was part of productions such as ‘Passion of Hawks’ and ‘Chepe Fortuna’, is one of the most recognized celebrities who survived cancer.

On two occasions, this disease touched his life. In 2010, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and three years later, in 2013, she had breast cancer. Lilley had to have surgery – doctors had to remove her cervix and uterus – and then received radiation therapy.

