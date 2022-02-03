Telecinco tries to wake up afternoons with ‘Pasión de Gavilanes 2’

‘Pasión de Gavilanes 2’ opens on February 14 in the United States. The Colombian telenovela returns nineteen years after the first season. Mediaset has acquired the rights for Spain, where it will be broadcast in the afternoons of Telecinco.

Telecinco has started 2022 the same way it ended 2021: losing against Antena 3. Mediaset has tried to change the dynamics with slight changes in ‘Sálvame’ (which has premiered a desktop version with Terelu Campos and Maria Patino) and ‘Secret Story’ (which will try to get up with Kiko Rivera).

But these script twists do not seem enough to turn the situation around and for this reason, Mediaset has bought ‘Passion of Gavilanes 2’which could battle after meals or perhaps become the new rival of ‘Pasapalabra’ at the end of the afternoon.

19 years later

On February 14, the US network Telemundo celebrates Valentine’s Day with the second round of ‘Passion of Hawks’. The Colombian telenovela premiered nineteen years ago and sixteen years ago it dazzled Spain on Antena 3, which reached 27% audience Compartir with its end.

And although the objective He has said that Mediaset has bought 80 chapters of this second stage for 10 million euros, sources close to the group deny this fact.

package

Mediaset has acquired a pack of forty films, four soap operas and other products (a medical fiction and a reform program) after reaching an agreement with NBC. The icing on the pack is ‘Passion of Hawks’which, as Telecinco explains, “managed to win the hearts of an entire generation.

‘Passion of Gavilanes 2’.

Now, the dynasty continues’ with the sequel that will closely follow the adventures of the descendants of the family Reyes Elizondo.

The plot

A tragic event will shake the stability between the clans. A teacher appears dead and the children of one of the couples are identified as perpetrators of the alleged crime. Although it will feature new characters, the three couples who starred in the first story will be involved in the return of the series: Mario Cimarro and Danna Garcialike Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes; Paola Reyes and Juan Alfonso Baptista like Jimena Elizondo and Óscar Reyes, and Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown like Sarita Elizondo and Franco Reyes.

Among the returning performers is also Zarick Leon (Rosario Montes), responsible for the soundtrack of the plot; Kristina Lilley (Gabriela), carmenza gonzalez (Quintine) and Tatiana Jauregui (Sunday). Joining the cast are Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo, who will play the new generation of ‘Gavilanes’, the children of Juan Reyes and Norma Elizondo.

Other products

Mediaset Spain has also acquired the broadcast rights to a broad portfolio of more than 40 feature films, such as the acclaimed sci-fi horror movie ‘The Invisible Man’, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen; Y ‘The Adventures of Dr Dolittle’fantasy-adventure comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas, to be released soon.

The deal also includes ‘Chicago Med’, the medical series from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf that chronicles the intense and chaotic day-to-day at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who work at this hospital; and the program ‘Escape to the chateau: DIY’a refurbishment space in which castle renovation experts Dick and Angel Strawbridge advise several British families who, like them in their day, have made the extraordinary decision to leave their home and renovate a castle in France.

Furthermore, the acquisition of four Telemundo soap operas are part of this agreement: ‘The queen of the south’in which the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo plays the drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza; ‘Loli’s Luck’a comedy starring Silvia Navarro that shows the unexpected turn in the life of an independent woman after receiving an inheritance from a friend; ‘Brave Heart’, a story of love, loyalty, bravery and intrigue with two female bodyguards as heroines; Y ‘The Miserables’Mexican television adaptation of the famous novel by Victor Hugo starring Aracely Arambula.