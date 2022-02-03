Target plummets to 24% – El Financiero

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, reported on Wednesday that the number of new users stagnated in the fourth quarter and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, raising concerns about the company’s future. With this, shares plunged as much as 24 percent.

Facebook reported the sum of 2.91 million monthly users in the fourth quarter, which does not represent growth compared to the previous period. The social network is feeling the impact of increased competition and a shift in interest in video, where advertising is not so lucrative.

Meta detailed that revenues in the current quarter will be between 27 billion to 29 billion dollars, compared to the estimated 30.25 billion dollars by analysts on average.

This ‘bad news’ comes at a critical time for the company, which is waging regulatory battles on multiple fronts and also trying to justify a costly change in corporate strategy to bet on the metaverseCEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of an immersive Internet.

For years, it seemed like Facebook would never stop growing. Now young users, the future consumers of your advertising, choose platforms like TikTok and YouTube for entertainment and community.

The company, which changed its name to Meta last year to indicate its future direction, will take over the META stock board in the first half of the year, it said Wednesday. The shares fell as low as $244, after closing at $323. The stock, currently trading under the ticker FB, is down 4 percent so far this year.

Meta’s net income was $10.3 billion, or $3.67 per share, compared with the $3.84 per share forecast by analysts. Fourth-quarter revenue was $33.67 billion, topping the $33.43 billion Wall Street analysts had estimated.