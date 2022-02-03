Sylvester Stallone wants to sell you his ‘Cornered’ doll

Sylvester Stallone sweeps social networks and sales with his ‘Cornered’ doll

If you are nostalgic for the action movies of the eighties and the Sylvester Stallone movies in particular, you will love this. The veteran actor has put up for sale in his online store @slystallonesshop a doll characterized as John Rambo in the mythical movie cornered. And he doesn’t lack any detail: long hair like the protagonist, his huge knife, the military green jacket and even interchangeable hands for when he gets violent with his fists.

A gift that if you grew up in the eighties and are a fan of Sly you would like to receive. In that film, perhaps one of the interpreter’s best along with the first installment of Rocky, Stallone plays John Rambo, a green beret veteran who was in the Vietnam War and who goes to visit an old comrade-in-arms, who at end it turns out he’s dead. In town he is stopped by a policeman who takes him for a homeless man. At the police station they torture him and the memory of his time in the war makes him go crazy and lash out at everything and everyone. Many shots and muscles for a real blockbuster in the cinema of the time.

