Summary and races: Mexico 1-2 Dominican Republic for Semifinals of the 2022 Caribbean Series | 02/02/2022

Estaban Quiroz is dominated, resulting in the last out of the game; Dominican Republic beats Mexico 2-1.

José Cardona is dominated after hitting an out line; however, Isaac Rodríguez discounts the score for Mexico.

Mexico’s first hit fell with Isaac Rodríguez’s double after a fly ball to right field; and with that ends the participation of Tyler Alexander as a pitcher for the Dominican Republic, who was making a perfect game.

Moises Sierra hits a sacrifice fly for Robinson Cano to score the second Dominican Republic run.

Mexico changes its pitcher: Brennan Bernardino is relieved by Daniel Duarte.

Tyler Alexander continues with his perfect game; Mexico has not managed to make a hit in 15 at-bats.

After four complete innings, the slightest advantage remains in favor of the Dominican Republic.

Mexico continues without hitting in a good way; There are already 9 Mexicans retired by Tyler Alexander.

After two full innings, the Dominican Republic is already up on the scoreboard, but they came close to doing more damage by leaving runners on the first two bases.

Moisés Sierra hits a single with a fly ball to center field; Henry Urrutia scores and puts the Dominican Republic ahead on the marker.

Tyler Alexander again easily dominates the three batters from Mexico.

With Marcell Ozuna’s out line, the first inning of the game ends. After a complete one, Mexico and the Dominican Republic tied at zero.

Quickly, José Cardona, Esteban Quiroz and Joey Meneses are removed in a row. The first batch of batting ends for Mexico.

Tyler Alexander, from the Dominican Republic, on the mound; José Cardona, from Mexico, at bat.

Looking ahead to this game, Roberto Vizcarra (manager of Charros) made their goals clear: “We haven’t won anything. Advancing to the semifinals was the first step, but the goal is to win the championship for Mexico. That’s why we come to the Caribbean Series”.

For Mexico, the starter will be Brennan Bernardino, while Tyler Alexander for the Dominican Republic.

There is less than an hour left for the novenas of Mexico and the Dominican Republic to face each other again, now in search of the last ticket to the Final of the 2022 Caribbean Series, which will be played tomorrow.