Summary and races: Mexico 1-2 Dominican Republic for Semifinals of the 2022 Caribbean Series | 02/02/2022

Ninth Sunday, to another final.

Final!

Estaban Quiroz is dominated, resulting in the last out of the game; Dominican Republic beats Mexico 2-1.

9 | high

José Cardona is dominated after hitting an out line; however, Isaac Rodríguez discounts the score for Mexico.

9 | high

Mexico’s first hit fell with Isaac Rodríguez’s double after a fly ball to right field; and with that ends the participation of Tyler Alexander as a pitcher for the Dominican Republic, who was making a perfect game.

8 | Short

Moises Sierra hits a sacrifice fly for Robinson Cano to score the second Dominican Republic run.

8 | high

6 | Short

Mexico changes its pitcher: Brennan Bernardino is relieved by Daniel Duarte.

5 | high

Tyler Alexander continues with his perfect game; Mexico has not managed to make a hit in 15 at-bats.

4 | Short

After four complete innings, the slightest advantage remains in favor of the Dominican Republic.

3 | high

Mexico continues without hitting in a good way; There are already 9 Mexicans retired by Tyler Alexander.

2 | Short

After two full innings, the Dominican Republic is already up on the scoreboard, but they came close to doing more damage by leaving runners on the first two bases.

2 | Short

Moisés Sierra hits a single with a fly ball to center field; Henry Urrutia scores and puts the Dominican Republic ahead on the marker.

2 | high

Tyler Alexander again easily dominates the three batters from Mexico.

1 | Short

With Marcell Ozuna’s out line, the first inning of the game ends. After a complete one, Mexico and the Dominican Republic tied at zero.

1 | high

Quickly, José Cardona, Esteban Quiroz and Joey Meneses are removed in a row. The first batch of batting ends for Mexico.

Playball!

Tyler Alexander, from the Dominican Republic, on the mound; José Cardona, from Mexico, at bat.

Mexico to advance to the round

Looking ahead to this game, Roberto Vizcarra (manager of Charros) made their goals clear: “We haven’t won anything. Advancing to the semifinals was the first step, but the goal is to win the championship for Mexico. That’s why we come to the Caribbean Series”.

starting pitchers

For Mexico, the starter will be Brennan Bernardino, while Tyler Alexander for the Dominican Republic.

Colombia, first finalist

Dominican Republic confirmed ninth

Confirmed ninth from Mexico

Dominican Republic comes from succeeding

Mexico comes from winning

Let’s start!

There is less than an hour left for the novenas of Mexico and the Dominican Republic to face each other again, now in search of the last ticket to the Final of the 2022 Caribbean Series, which will be played tomorrow.

Don’t leave here to follow the game Venezuela vs Dominican Republic live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups of the match Mexico vs Dominican Republic livein addition to the latest information emerging from the Quisqueya Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic online and live

Background between Mexico and the Dominican Republic

How did the Dominican Republic advance?

How did Mexico get there?

Mexicans and Dominicans face each other.

competition format

Ninth participants in the 2022 Caribbean Series

What is the Caribbean Series?

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

