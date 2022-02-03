Streaming: Selena Gmez releases album ‘Revelation’ and this is all you need to know before listening to it

ANDThis Friday, March 12, all fans of Selena Gomez around the world received the news that the artist with Mexican roots, published her first Spanish album called: ‘Revelation’. This new production has several collaborations with artists of the urban genre in Spanish, and in the words of the same singer, it is a thank you to all the fans who have in Latin America who have supported her throughout her career.

Gómez said that she feels very proud of her last name, and that she was very anxious to carry out a project of this type, since since her collaboration on ‘Taki Taki’ she has felt motivated and inspired to make an album in Spanish.

When will the album ‘Revelation’ by Selena Gomez be released?

East ‘Extended Play’ It was published in the early hours of this Friday, March 12. Some of her songs were already known, thanks to the promotion that has been applied to this new project by the Texan singer for a few weeks.

Some of these songs already have an official video on the streaming platform. Youtube and so far they have over 100 million viewsa number that is expected to increase thanks to the popularity generated by this new album.

What is Selena Gómez talking about on this new album and how many songs does it include?

In the words of the artist herself, this new album works as a complement to a previous one, which was a very personal work for the singer, since there is a clear lyrical line between these two projects. Selena explains that the content of these two productions highlights the importance of self-esteem and the strength of being vulnerable, as well as the intention with which he plays in every word of his songs.

‘Revelation’ has a total of seven musical pieces, two of which were already known, such as ‘Once’, ‘Dance with me’ in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, singles that were positioned at the top of the playlists in most streaming music services.

Which artists are collaborating on Selena Gomez’s new EP?

In addition to the collaboration with Rauw Alejandro in ‘Dance With Me’a song in which the singer herself recognized a male voice was needed, Gómez worked alongside big names in the Spanish-language music industry, such as Myke Towers in ‘Tell Me To’ and with DJ Snake in ‘Selfish Love’.

On what platforms is Selena Gómez’s new record material available?

‘Revelation’, which serves as the first album in Spanish for the American singer, is available on all kinds of streaming music platforms that exist, among which are, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes and Pandora. Its seven songs can be heard immediately and have a total duration of approximately 20 minutes.

*Photo: @selenagomez

